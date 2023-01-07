Read full article on original website
‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs
It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
What is 'hangxiety' and why do some people experience it?
The term "hangxiety" describes feelings of shame, worry or guilt after drinking. But what causes it?
Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
The king who kept infants in isolation to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke
Holy Roman Emperor Frederick IIPhoto byhistoryanswers.co.uk. In the 13th century, Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II decided to do an experiment to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke. He kept young infants without human interaction to determine which language would have been imparted to Adam and Eve by God. He wanted to know if the natural language of humans was Hebrew, Greek, Latin, or Arabic.
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
It's possible to be literally starved for touch — here are the symptoms of the condition
If you haven't had physical contact with anyone in a while and you feel more agitated than usual, you could be touch starved.
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
7 brain health hacks to strengthen memory, improve mood, and feel less stressed
We can take care of our brains like we do the rest of our body in order to help us think logically and strengthen our emotional processing throughout the day. Daily habits keep our brains healthy, and as the New Year kicks into full swing, it’s a great time to think about small ways to incorporate new tools into your routine.
Dear Doctor: Are all the medications I take suppressing my dream sleep?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I take a lot of medication and have for a very long time. I either don’t dream or can’t remember my dreams. Could all of these medications be causing me not to dream, or maybe not being able to remember my dreams? Could this be dementia or Alzheimer’s? -- D.I.
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
What Does Anxiety Feel Like?
Coping with anxiety is different for everyone. There is not a one-size-fits-all description of what it looks like, feels like, or how to treat it. About 9.4 percent of young people aged 3 to 17 years, which is approximately 5.8 million people in the United States, were diagnosed with anxiety disorders between 2016 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. That number is on the rise, according to reports from JAMA Pediatrics, and between friends, family, and content on social media, there is a lot of information out there about anxiety and other mental health conditions. It can be overwhelming to decipher and understand what anxiety and its symptoms are, but there are some common signs to look out for.
Stress Can Help Bring on a Stroke, Study Shows
Stress and stroke. The two are tightly linked, new research warns. Folks who had severe work stress were two to five times more likely to suffer a stroke, but having a sense of control lowered that risk somewhat. And making lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet, more exercise and...
Opinion: 17 Ways to Recognize a False Twin Flame
You can spend your life looking for soulmate and twin flame relationships. It seems like epic love is out there … for everyone else. But do you know the difference between a soulmate relationship and a twin flame connection?
Scientists create first-ever test for autism that detects disorder in single strand of HAIR
The test works by analyzing a strand of hair for levels of metals like mercury, lead and aluminum - which are higher in autistic children.
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
Researchers warn of potentially fatal condition for open-water swimmers
A potentially life-threatening condition that can affect fit and healthy open-water swimmers causing them to “drown from the inside” may involve a buildup of fluid in the heart muscle, researchers have suggested. Swimming-induced pulmonary oedema – SIPE – is a form of immersion pulmonary oedema and involves the...
Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated
The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
TikToker's Disappointment After Learning the Truth About Parmesan Cheese Is Too Real
A lot of people don't realize this.
Vraylar (Cariprazine) Is Approved as an Antidepressant ‘Add On’
Many people with major depressive disorder don’t get enough relief from their symptoms despite antidepressant medication. To potentially rectify the problem, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vraylar (cariprazine), a so-called “add-on” or adjunctive medication that might make an antidepressant work better. According to...
