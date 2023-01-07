Coping with anxiety is different for everyone. There is not a one-size-fits-all description of what it looks like, feels like, or how to treat it. About 9.4 percent of young people aged 3 to 17 years, which is approximately 5.8 million people in the United States, were diagnosed with anxiety disorders between 2016 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. That number is on the rise, according to reports from JAMA Pediatrics, and between friends, family, and content on social media, there is a lot of information out there about anxiety and other mental health conditions. It can be overwhelming to decipher and understand what anxiety and its symptoms are, but there are some common signs to look out for.

3 DAYS AGO