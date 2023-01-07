ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs

It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
Ricky

The king who kept infants in isolation to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke

Holy Roman Emperor Frederick IIPhoto byhistoryanswers.co.uk. In the 13th century, Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II decided to do an experiment to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke. He kept young infants without human interaction to determine which language would have been imparted to Adam and Eve by God. He wanted to know if the natural language of humans was Hebrew, Greek, Latin, or Arabic.
Fortune

7 brain health hacks to strengthen memory, improve mood, and feel less stressed

We can take care of our brains like we do the rest of our body in order to help us think logically and strengthen our emotional processing throughout the day. Daily habits keep our brains healthy, and as the New Year kicks into full swing, it’s a great time to think about small ways to incorporate new tools into your routine.
Salon

Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science

This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
seventeen.com

What Does Anxiety Feel Like?

Coping with anxiety is different for everyone. There is not a one-size-fits-all description of what it looks like, feels like, or how to treat it. About 9.4 percent of young people aged 3 to 17 years, which is approximately 5.8 million people in the United States, were diagnosed with anxiety disorders between 2016 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. That number is on the rise, according to reports from JAMA Pediatrics, and between friends, family, and content on social media, there is a lot of information out there about anxiety and other mental health conditions. It can be overwhelming to decipher and understand what anxiety and its symptoms are, but there are some common signs to look out for.
HealthDay

Stress Can Help Bring on a Stroke, Study Shows

Stress and stroke. The two are tightly linked, new research warns. Folks who had severe work stress were two to five times more likely to suffer a stroke, but having a sense of control lowered that risk somewhat. And making lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet, more exercise and...
psychologytoday.com

When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point

BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
The Guardian

Researchers warn of potentially fatal condition for open-water swimmers

A potentially life-threatening condition that can affect fit and healthy open-water swimmers causing them to “drown from the inside” may involve a buildup of fluid in the heart muscle, researchers have suggested. Swimming-induced pulmonary oedema – SIPE – is a form of immersion pulmonary oedema and involves the...
Psychiatric Times

Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated

The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
EverydayHealth.com

Vraylar (Cariprazine) Is Approved as an Antidepressant ‘Add On’

Many people with major depressive disorder don’t get enough relief from their symptoms despite antidepressant medication. To potentially rectify the problem, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vraylar (cariprazine), a so-called “add-on” or adjunctive medication that might make an antidepressant work better. According to...

