NWS: Tornado confirmed in Clinch County from Wednesday’s line of storms in Ga.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville, Florida confirmed Friday afternoon that a tornado impacted a section of Clinch County, Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Georgia weather outlook for this week
Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday. Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that. Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday. Rain will start...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
What will the weather be like in Georgia this weekend?
After a couple of weeks of unpredictable weather patterns, Georgia residents can expect a bit of a calm weekend. Saturday highs are around 64 with a calm wind throughout most of the state. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms for portions of Northeast Georgia. No threats are expected at...
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
South Carolina: Health officials say all but 2 counties have high or medium levels of COVID-19
Above Video: Govs. Kemp, McMaster request end to Covid-19 health emergency declaration. Health officials in South Carolina are urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
Humpback whale spotted in St. Marys this weekend
ST. MARYS, Ga. – A humpback whale was spotted in Georgia over the weekend. Captain Bud Brasier told News4JAX he spotted the humpback whale in the St. Mary’s Channel, just east of Fort Clinch, on Saturday, Jan. 7 around 11 a.m. “We were out sailing on our catamaran...
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home
© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
Authorities find wood preservatives in Brunswick canal after residents complain about fish dying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Health Department are investigating a spill into a storm water drainage ditch along Chris Road and Highway 99 after fish began to wash up dead in the area. STORY: FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while...
