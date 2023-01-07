ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, GA

The Georgia Sun

Georgia weather outlook for this week

Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday. Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that. Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday. Rain will start...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Humpback whale spotted in St. Marys this weekend

ST. MARYS, Ga. – A humpback whale was spotted in Georgia over the weekend. Captain Bud Brasier told News4JAX he spotted the humpback whale in the St. Mary’s Channel, just east of Fort Clinch, on Saturday, Jan. 7 around 11 a.m. “We were out sailing on our catamaran...
SAINT MARYS, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE

