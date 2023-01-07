ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

06-19-24-34-39, Bonus: 30

(six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty)

Bay Net

Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Jackson's availability unclear as Ravens prep for playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough. Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens lost 27-16 at Cincinnati, and the clock is ticking toward Baltimore’s postseason opener — on the road Sunday night against those same Bengals. Jackson’s knee injury, which was not initially thought to be season-ending, has turned into a major problem for the Ravens, who lost three of five down the stretch without their star quarterback. “Lamar has been in great spirits,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He’s been working super hard. He’s out there again today. I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers. It’s with the trainers. Hopefully, it’s progressing to the point where he can get to practice at some time soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOP

Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021

Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos. Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021. Of that...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Commanders go into offseason that could bring new owner, QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera’s job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.
WASHINGTON, DC
mdlottery.com

Baltimore Artist Creates a Masterpiece of a $100,000 Win

“The Creative Genius” of Baltimore, who paints fine art, crafted a fine $100,000 scratch-off win. Claims top prize on $100,000 Crossword Sixth Edition scratch-off A Baltimore City resident is calling herself “The Creative Genius” after winning the top prize on a $100,000 Crossword Sixth Edition scratch-off. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -  Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
MARYLAND STATE
