Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough. Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens lost 27-16 at Cincinnati, and the clock is ticking toward Baltimore’s postseason opener — on the road Sunday night against those same Bengals. Jackson’s knee injury, which was not initially thought to be season-ending, has turned into a major problem for the Ravens, who lost three of five down the stretch without their star quarterback. “Lamar has been in great spirits,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He’s been working super hard. He’s out there again today. I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers. It’s with the trainers. Hopefully, it’s progressing to the point where he can get to practice at some time soon.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO