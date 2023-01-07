Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state returned to Olympia on Monday to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first one fully in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers and the public to often meet and vote virtually. “Today we meet in person for the first time in three years,” Lt. Gov. and Senate President Denny Heck said on the Senate floor Monday. “Now we will practice democracy in the way originally intended — face to face. We’re all glad for that, I think.” The focus on helping people through the pandemic as in years past also has been largely left behind as leaders of both parties in the Democratic-led Senate and House have said top concerns now range from people experiencing homelessness to public safety and gun violence to a workforce shortage affecting all areas of Washingtonians lives. The bulk of lawmakers’ work will be to finalize a new two-year state budget.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO