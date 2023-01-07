ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

