NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOAH
In trading on Monday, shares of Noah Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NOAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.05, changing hands as high as $17.26 per share. Noah Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for strong week, currencies wobble ahead of U.S. jobs data
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets were set for a strong weekly performance on Friday as a loosening of China's tight COVID-19 restrictions and support for the battered property sector countered worries about U.S. interest rates remaining high. China's yuan CNH=D3 jumped to a fresh four-month high in offshore...
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ
QSR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $65.21, changing hands for $65.66/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
msn.com
3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023
The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Home Depot (HD) Stock?
Investors in The Home Depot HD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $600.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
msn.com
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
NASDAQ
Moody's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MCO
In trading on Friday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $289.39, changing hands as high as $289.65 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
