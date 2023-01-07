ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
Chronicle
 2 days ago
Comments / 76

Bruce Harris
2d ago

just another excuse to steal money from those that actually earned to cater to those who chose not to.Watch the homeless numbers skyrocket,if you build it they will come, and keep coming.

39
3J3FF3
2d ago

But you won’t address the cause. Throwing tax payer dollars to provide housing doesn’t address addiction/mental illness and the over inflated housing market caused by the past 30 years of liberal policies. Not to mention the state budget more than doubling in the past 10 years while Mr no new taxes Inslee has been in office!

31
Robin Miller
2d ago

So the problem keeps getting worse because the more you give the more that come. You want to give free medical to illegals. Drawing more homeless. Giving more isn't going to solve this. People need to work not expect handouts. I know alot are mentally challenged. But that because we gave so much to allow them able to get drugs. So they fried their brains. We need to find Jesus. To save ourselves and country. Not worshipping the money to solve everthing.

36
