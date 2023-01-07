Read full article on original website
Related
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
‘True but inaccurate:’ Here’s why more people who die of COVID-19 are vaccinated
“It’s a true but inaccurate statement,” said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
NBC New York
CDC: New Most Contagious COVID Strain May Now Be Up to 81% of NY Cases, Less in US
The new most transmissible-yet COVID variant prompting renewed global wariness in recent weeks continues to assert its dominance in the New York City area, while the latest CDC data published Friday indicates a loosening grip on the nation as a whole. That XBB.1.5 strain, another omicron descendant, is a highly...
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
WLKY.com
The most up-to-date COVID-19 symptoms in 2022, according to experts
When the pandemic first hit, most people memorized the symptoms of COVID-19. But the virus has morphed over time and, with that, the symptoms have changed as well. Related video above: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV: different viruses, similar symptoms. According to a new report, current COVID-19 symptoms are actually more similar...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
MedicalXpress
Measles outbreak in Ohio infects 82 kids, most of them unvaccinated
A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details of the first measles cases were announced last month by Columbus Public Health, 32 children have been hospitalized.
Life Expectancy In The United States Falls For The Second Year In A Row According To CDC Reports
The CDC reports life expectancy in the United States has fallen for the second year in a row and the reason might surprise you.
COVID hospitalizations, deaths could rise in coming weeks, according to the CDC
New CDC data and ensemble forecasts suggest COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could be on the rise in the next few weeks amid the new XBB subvariant.
Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
earth.com
What are the lingering immune system effects of Covid?
For decades, immunobiologists have pondered what are the long-term effects of infections on people’s immune systems. For instance, after the organism fights off a pathogen, does the immune system return to a previous baseline, or could a single infection change it in ways that alter how it will respond not only to an already familiar virus or bacteria but also to a new pathogenic threat?
