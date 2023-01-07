ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
The Hill

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
Parade

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
TEXAS STATE
Vice

COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
WLKY.com

The most up-to-date COVID-19 symptoms in 2022, according to experts

When the pandemic first hit, most people memorized the symptoms of COVID-19. But the virus has morphed over time and, with that, the symptoms have changed as well. Related video above: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV: different viruses, similar symptoms. According to a new report, current COVID-19 symptoms are actually more similar...
Black Hills Pioneer

Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
earth.com

What are the lingering immune system effects of Covid?

For decades, immunobiologists have pondered what are the long-term effects of infections on people’s immune systems. For instance, after the organism fights off a pathogen, does the immune system return to a previous baseline, or could a single infection change it in ways that alter how it will respond not only to an already familiar virus or bacteria but also to a new pathogenic threat?

