Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Hidden Gem’ Hudson Valley Hiking Spot is a Must Visit

Here's the perfect place to get in better shape for the new year. After a VERY, VERY bad hiking experience a few years ago, I've decided it's time to try again and enjoy the beautiful scene the Hudson Valley has to offer. Thankfully, I have a few girlfriends who are experienced hikers and have taken me under their wing to show me the ropes...well the mountains.
PINE PLAINS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked

You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor

All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
MILLBROOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State historic preservation awards to two Hudson Valley places

ALBANY – Two Hudson Valley projects have been recognized with the 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Created in 1980, the awards are presented annually by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
