NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’
One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
New Albany Pizzeria Raising Neighborhood Pizza Biz to New Level
Downtown Albany is getting a new pizzeria that is replacing a former one. But the new pizza place is completely different from what was once there. The owners say that they are taking a neighborhood pizzeria to the next level while keeping it affordable. Where Is The New Pizzeria Opening?
‘Hidden Gem’ Hudson Valley Hiking Spot is a Must Visit
Here's the perfect place to get in better shape for the new year. After a VERY, VERY bad hiking experience a few years ago, I've decided it's time to try again and enjoy the beautiful scene the Hudson Valley has to offer. Thankfully, I have a few girlfriends who are experienced hikers and have taken me under their wing to show me the ropes...well the mountains.
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?
Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location." On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm. Saugerties, New York Approves Study For Site Of...
No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked
You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill
Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
10 Capital Region Restaurants Opening In 2023 You Need To Check Out
The New Year is here which for foodies and those who love to eat out means a whole bunch of new Capital Region eateries to try in the months ahead. I am sure for many in the Capital Region, New Year's resolutions are more about getting out and enjoying the finer things in life versus tightening the belt in the New Year!
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor
All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
Hudson Valley 83-Year-Old ‘Heartbroken’ After Decorations Stolen
A 50-year-old tradition has been destroyed by thieves who targeted an elderly Hudson Valley man. In 1972 Vincent Poloniak's daughter, Paula, asked him if they could have Christmas decorations on their house. Vincent obliged, carving a Santa and some reindeer out of wood, painting them and propping them up on the front lawn.
Favorite Dutchess County restaurant will open new location
The restaurant went live on Instagram Friday with the big announcement, saying it will open in February or March.
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Convenience Store In Poughkeepsie
Lottery lovers all know that no one won the big Powerball drawing over the weekend, but one lucky Hudson Valley player did win $50,000. New York Lottery officials said the third-prize ticket was purchased in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie at 1118 Mannat Inc., at 818 Dutchess Turnpike. The winning numbers...
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
