San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Man dead in quadruple shooting near Mission Police Station
A late-night shooting of four people left one man dead early Friday morning — on the same block as the Mission police station, according to authorities. Police didn’t have to go far when they received reports of a shooting at 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street near 17th Street, the site of Mission Station. Two male and two female victims had been shot and were transported to the hospital, according to a statement from the SFPD.
Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community
SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
1 dead, 3 injured after overnight shooting in SF's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened around 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw four victims — two male and two […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
SFist
Sunday Links: Central Subway/T-Third Link Starts Operating Without Drama
The long-awaited Central Subway line connecting Chinatown all the way to Sunnydale and the Bayview officially started its full operations on Saturday without any major hitches. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new T-Third Line gathered State Sen. Scott Wiener and San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Muni's Union Square station to celebrate. [NBC Bay Area]
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
SFGate
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Jan. 2 through 8, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Looks like we’re picking up right where we left off in last week’s column – with heavy rain deluging the Bay Area. Here’s a link if you need to report a flooded street or pick up some sandbags.
SFist
Fatal Hit-And-Run After Breakfast of Champions Party Leaves One Woman Dead, Another Man Injured
The tail-end of the New Year’s Day block party It's A New Day + Breakfast Of Champions was marred by terrible tragedy, as two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver who’s still at large, and one of those victims died at the hospital. The annual New Year’s...
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
sfrichmondreview.com
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
sfstandard.com
Hit-and-Run Marks First San Francisco Traffic Death of 2023
A hit-and-run on New Year’s Day killed a woman in San Francisco’s first traffic death of the year. The victim, Bessie Chui, was 50 years old and a resident of Alameda County, according to San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Chui’s friends posted about her...
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
