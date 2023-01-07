ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bills excited to have Hamlin back in Buffalo as playoffs near

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the ICU in Cincinnati and traveled back to Buffalo to continue treatment, the Bills are breathing a sigh of relief as the playoffs draw closer. Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center […]
Bill Parcells loves Brian Daboll’s Giants approach: ‘Keep being yourself’

Brian Daboll sat on the bench in Philly and wrapped his arm around the player who has been the most disappointing Giant of all. Kenny Golladay had actually scored a touchdown and had actually looked like a $72 million receiver on the catch, when his head coach decided to offer a public show of support.  “I was proud of the young man,” Daboll explained Monday.  So a coach who was seen during games ripping his quarterback, blasting a lineman and berating a ref showed his softer side while an 81-year-old fan watched from afar with great interest. Bill Parcells, as stormy a...
