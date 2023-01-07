Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
Jones, OK: Police search for vehicle after attempted kidnapping
Police in Jones are warning parents after a child says someone tried to grab them while they were walking home from school.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
KOCO
Body cam video shows man charging Edmond police officer
EDMOND, Okla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after charging an Edmond police officer at a park. Families called 911 after a driver publicly urinated in Hafer Park, where children were playing nearby. Body camera video showed the moments the officer began to confront the man. The families said...
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
KOCO
Subiaco Abbey vandalized, relics stolen in Arkansas
One man is in custody after he allegedly broke into the Subiaco Abbey, vandalized the altar at the church and stole two boxes of relics. The Logan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Subiaco Abbey church Thursday, Jan. 5. When they arrived, an official with the church said...
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
KOCO
Car drives into home in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — A car drove into a home in Yukon. On Sunday, police responded to a scene off Mustang Road where a car had driven into a home. Officials said the driver suffered a medical episode, but no injuries were reported other than minor injuries due to the medical episode.
KOCO
Woman's car stolen by suspect who led authorities on chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, a suspect led police and deputies on a chase in a stolen car in Oklahoma City. The chase lasted for an hour during rush hour all throughout the OKC metro, and the suspect even fired shots at police On Friday, KOCO 5 heard from the victim’s family after the suspect stole her car.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Police identify man accused of firing at law enforcement during Oklahoma County chase
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identity of the man accused of firing shots at law enforcement during a chase Thursday in Oklahoma County. Around 3:40 p.m., Oklahoma City police learned that an Oklahoma County deputy was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that had been reported stolen and had entered city limits. A news release said Oklahoma City officers found the suspect in a parking lot of a business near Northeast 63rd Street and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, and the suspect sped off.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
