OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identity of the man accused of firing shots at law enforcement during a chase Thursday in Oklahoma County. Around 3:40 p.m., Oklahoma City police learned that an Oklahoma County deputy was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that had been reported stolen and had entered city limits. A news release said Oklahoma City officers found the suspect in a parking lot of a business near Northeast 63rd Street and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, and the suspect sped off.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO