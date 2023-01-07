ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

KOCO

Body cam video shows man charging Edmond police officer

EDMOND, Okla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after charging an Edmond police officer at a park. Families called 911 after a driver publicly urinated in Hafer Park, where children were playing nearby. Body camera video showed the moments the officer began to confront the man. The families said...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Subiaco Abbey vandalized, relics stolen in Arkansas

One man is in custody after he allegedly broke into the Subiaco Abbey, vandalized the altar at the church and stole two boxes of relics. The Logan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Subiaco Abbey church Thursday, Jan. 5. When they arrived, an official with the church said...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car drives into home in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. — A car drove into a home in Yukon. On Sunday, police responded to a scene off Mustang Road where a car had driven into a home. Officials said the driver suffered a medical episode, but no injuries were reported other than minor injuries due to the medical episode.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify man accused of firing at law enforcement during Oklahoma County chase

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identity of the man accused of firing shots at law enforcement during a chase Thursday in Oklahoma County. Around 3:40 p.m., Oklahoma City police learned that an Oklahoma County deputy was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that had been reported stolen and had entered city limits. A news release said Oklahoma City officers found the suspect in a parking lot of a business near Northeast 63rd Street and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, and the suspect sped off.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

