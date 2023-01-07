'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits She Isn't In 'Love' With Kody But Her 'Faith' Told Her To 'Stick It Out'

@janellebrown117/Instagram; tlc

Janelle Brown got real about her feelings about her marriage with Kody in a sneak peek for part three of the S ister Wives: One on One special, set to air on Sunday, January 8.

When asked if there was still "love" in her nearly 30 year relationship with the Brown family patriarch, the mother-of-six — who raised kids Logan , 28, Madison , 27, Hunter , 25, Garrison , 24, Gabriel , 21, and Savanah , 18, with Kody — not only confirmed they were separated , but also revealed part of her desire to stay with him had been out of a sense of obligation to her family and to her personal beliefs.

tlc

"At this point, no it's not [love]," Janelle shares with host Sukanya Krishnan in the clip. "It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN ISN'T FOCUSED ON 'DATING ANYONE' YET FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT: SOURCE

"I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other and say, 'really?'" she continues. "We've been separated for several months."

tlc

"I'm happy. Really happy. I don't know," she muses. "Things just really became sort of indifferent. Like I just didn't care anymore."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN CLAIMS ROBYN IS 'PLACATING' KODY BY ACTING LIKE HIS 'COUNSELOR' FOLLOWING RECENT SPLITS

As OK! previously reported, Kody blamed the downfall of their relationship on sensing a lack of "respect" from his second wife, but when Krishnan asks Janelle if she still respected the father-of-18, she says that she very much does, but there are complicated feelings involved because of his struggling relationship with sons Gabriel and Garrison .

mega

"I do [respect him] but I'm so mad about what happened with our kids ," she admits in the sneak peek, referring to their estrangement that occurred over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think if he had truly been watching out for me and my children, he would've figured out a way to make it work for the whole family instead of having his rules and hanging out with the wife...staying where he was respected and obeyed," she added.

Insider was first to report the clip of Janelle talking about her feelings regarding her split from Kody.