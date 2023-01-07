ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Investopedia

Amazon Cuts More Workers Than Expected

Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced that its projected layoffs will impact a total of approximately 18,000 workers. Despite initial reports indicating Amazon would be laying off 10,000 employees, the final number ended up being 8,000 more than expected. With this round of layoffs, Amazon has cut more jobs than any...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...

