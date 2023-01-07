ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richmond Strong: Community campaign helps residents affected by explosion

By John Mc Devitt
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YV8PO_0k6LJ7Ny00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — While investigators continue to examine the cause of an explosion that destroyed three homes and injured five people in Port Richmond on New Year’s Day, a community effort is underway to collect gift cards to help out dozens of residents affected by the blast.

"It's the Port Richmond pride — where these people will stand by each other through thick and thin when something bad happens,” said Ken Paul, president of the Port Richmond on Patrol and Civic organization, or PROPAC.

"I asked everybody, ‘What would you like us to do? What can I do to help you? Do you want food? Do you need clothes or something like that? Or gift cards?’ And gift cards seemed to be the best idea.”

The effort is called Port Richmond Strong.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help these people. So, if I have to come to your house, here I come. Just better have coffee,” Paul said.

PROPAC is joining other organizations, including the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 87, an Irish Catholic social club, and collecting gift cards from several stores for residents on the 3500 block of Miller, Belgrade and Gaul streets.

"They asked for Target, Home Depot. They asked for Shop Rite gift cards, so they can actually go food shopping. They asked for Wawa gift cards,” Paul said.

“That would enable them to get gas, because a lot of these people are not in their homes because they don't feel safe in it, and because of some of the problems inside — ceilings are down and this and that — so they are staying with family and friends."

More information can be found online .

