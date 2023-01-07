ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZXHP_0k6LIzYo00

( WFLA ) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.

Blue Bell is bringing back its Tin Roof flavor, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and chocolate-coated peanuts.

Green comet to streak across sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age

According to the company’s Twitter, this is the first time Blue Bell has offered its Tin Roof ice cream since 2019.

The ice cream will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kfpo6_0k6LIzYo00
(Courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Most major cities should have the ice cream already, but it could take a week to reach all locations, the company said in tweets to consumers.

To find where you can purchase Blue Bell ice cream, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Allrecipes.com

Pumpkin Ice Cream for Ninja Creami

Com,bine pumpkin pie spice coffee creamer, pumpkin butter, milk, pumpkin syrup and pumpkin spice in a bowl. Use a hand mixer or immersion blender to fully incorporate all ingredients. Pour into Ninja Creami® pint container. Freeze for 24 hours. Following manufacturers instructions, insert pint container into outer bowl. Push...
FOX8 News

South Carolina correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance’ at another detention center before arrest, documents show

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man becomes first Powerball millionaire of the year

NEW YORK CITY — Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, rang in 2023 by becoming the first Powerball millionaire of the year, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Krigbaum’s win happened just after midnight on New Year’s Day when he won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s […]
SPINDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
FOX8 News

Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy