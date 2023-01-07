ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: Stabbing victim found in container at a vacant house

Baltimore police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a storage container on a porch of a vacant home. Police said officers were called Thursday to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. Officers found the storage container, discovered a foul odor emanating from it and found a man's body inside.
BALTIMORE, MD
nbc24.com

BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun violence is taking an emotional toll on Baltimore city residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore city public school students hit by gunfire for the second time this week. The gun violence is taking an emotional toll on some residents in the city after one student was killed on Wednesday. Baltimore is celebrating the new year. But there's nothing new happening...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
baltimorebrew.com

BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation

Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Sad state of affairs': Community responds to increased police presence near Towson Town Center

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police says officers will be stepping up their presence at Towson Town Center this weekend to enforce the mall's curfew.The curfew is in effect Fridays and Saturdays for those under 18 unless they are accompanied by someone 21 years old or older. This curfew will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., when the mall closes.Signs are posted at entrances to Towson Town Center.After 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older."It's amazing that we have to go to that. That's a sad state...
TOWSON, MD

