Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com
2 shootings become homicides as victims die days, months after attacks, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added two homicides to their investigations after victims of previous shootings had died, according to police. First, police say that 32-year-old Kevin Evans, Jr. died on January 6. He was shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane on January 4, 2023.
Baltimore City Council to address spike in violent crime at gas stations
A Baltimore City councilman wants the city to stop a spike in violent crime happening at gas stations. It comes after a man was shot and killed inside a northeast Baltimore gas station in December.
foxbaltimore.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Stabbing victim found in container at a vacant house
Baltimore police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a storage container on a porch of a vacant home. Police said officers were called Thursday to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. Officers found the storage container, discovered a foul odor emanating from it and found a man's body inside.
nbc24.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland
foxbaltimore.com
Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager arrested after stolen gun found in book bag during traffic stop, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say they arrested a teenager after officers say they found a stolen gun in a bookbag during a traffic stop. Police say a 17-year-old male has been charged. Officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Post 40 Road and...
WTOP
Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days
WJZ) — A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting. Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and...
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
foxbaltimore.com
Gun violence is taking an emotional toll on Baltimore city residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore city public school students hit by gunfire for the second time this week. The gun violence is taking an emotional toll on some residents in the city after one student was killed on Wednesday. Baltimore is celebrating the new year. But there's nothing new happening...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
foxbaltimore.com
Body found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant home, ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a body was found in a storage container at a West Baltimore vacant home and it was recently ruled a homicide. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 1:56 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue for a report of a suspicious package.
Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
foxbaltimore.com
49-Year-old man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-Year-old man is in serious condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Glen neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at around 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road...
Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student
Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week. The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents uncertain about safety after over 200 youth cause disturbance in Towson Town
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Towson residents feel uncertainty about being safe at the Towson Town Center after a large disturbance involving over 200 youth last weekend. Gill Walk grew up in Towson and says the recent incidents in the area is like nothing he has ever seen. When asked...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of murdered student calls for justice and prayers 1 day after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined the family of Deanta Dorsey, the 16-year-old Edmondson High School student killed while on lunch break Wednesday. "This is not the way anyone wanted to start the new year," Vignarajah said. At the family’s request, Vignarajah will serve...
baltimorebrew.com
BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation
Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
'Sad state of affairs': Community responds to increased police presence near Towson Town Center
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police says officers will be stepping up their presence at Towson Town Center this weekend to enforce the mall's curfew.The curfew is in effect Fridays and Saturdays for those under 18 unless they are accompanied by someone 21 years old or older. This curfew will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., when the mall closes.Signs are posted at entrances to Towson Town Center.After 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older."It's amazing that we have to go to that. That's a sad state...
