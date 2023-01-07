China COVID-19 Surge: French Health Minister expresses concern over Beijing’s worsening health situation

The situation with COVID-19 infections in China is dangerous, according to the French minister of health, who noted that COVID-related hospital pressure in France was reducing.

French Health Minister Worries About China COVID-19 Surge

The crisis response group of the European Union has advised that passengers flying to the EU have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. On Wednesday, the member states of the European Union agreed to implement some safety measures for Chinese travelers.

The French health system faces a hazardous week because of the triple epidemic of COVID-19, influenza, and bronchiolitis, a respiratory virus affecting children under the age of 2.

In a report released last week, French health authorities noted a continuing increase in flu indications throughout all age categories as well as a 75% increase in hospitalizations due to influenza infections.

Braun stated that a number of French medical facilities face comparable obstacles, such as staffing shortages. Staffing issues at the hospital in Annecy are worsened by the institution’s close proximity to Switzerland, where many French medical professionals prefer to work.

COVID-19 Cases In France

