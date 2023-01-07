ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

KSLTV

MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Associated Press

Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

New legislation that could help with domestic violence resources

SALT LAKE CITY — After the tragic deaths in Enoch, Utah, leaving eight people dead, legislators have been working on new legislation to help those experiencing domestic violence. Rep. Todd Weiler is sponsoring a bill requiring the lethality assessment program (LAP) in domestic and intimate partner violence cases. It’s...
ENOCH, UT
wrtv.com

Who were the Haights? Police identify victims found in Utah home

ENOCH, Utah (KSTU) — Authorities revealed Thursday that all eight people found dead inside an Enoch, Utah home were part of the same family. Michael and Tausha Haight were two of the three adults among the dead, while Tausha's mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, was identified as the third adult victim.
ENOCH, UT
Idaho State Journal

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from a fatal crash here Thursday, even posting a video on social media to amplify the request. The crash occurred at 850 N. 3050 East, a major intersection in a busy commercial district with a...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wreckage of missing aircraft found in southern Utah, one person dead

NEW HARMONY, Utah — Washington County emergency personnel on Thursday found the wreckage of a small-engine aircraft that had gone missing a day earlier north of New Harmony. Emergency crews also found the body of the lone occupant on the plane. According to a news release, Washington County Dispatch...
NEW HARMONY, UT
KSLTV

At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Friends and Neighbors React to Enoch City Tragedy

The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with Alana Brophy. Salt Lake City International Airport Ranked Top in …. The SLC International Airport was ranked number 1 in the U.S. and third in the world. Speaker Battle Continues, McCarthy Refuses to Back …. The longest election battle in over 160...
ENOCH, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

A Local Favorite Is Closing Down

From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

