Student loan forgiveness: Biden administration won’t give up according to Education Secretary Cardona

This week, the Biden-Harris administration filed a brief with the Supreme Court in the legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, which is on hold until the high court issues a decision on the matter later this year.

In a recent interview with the Grio, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona expressed extreme confidence that the administration will succeed against the two legal challenges that might prevent millions of qualifying borrowers from getting up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

Student Loan Forgiveness Update

The head of the United States Department of Education stated that it is unfortunate that conservatives are challenging a program that, according to him, tries to provide desperately needed help to Americans, particularly Black borrowers.

Republican elected leaders are preventing us from providing aid to the American people at a time when we know we cannot leave them worse off than before the outbreak, added Cardona.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice submitted the administration’s Supreme Court brief.

The Department of Justice claimed that the HEROES Act of 2003 allowed Education Secretary Cardona the legal right to issue debt relief for millions of Americans owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The HEROES Act gives the secretary of education the legal ability to waive authority to respond to war or other military action or national disaster.

Department Of Justice Prevents Previous Ruling

This week, the Biden-Harris administration filed a brief with the Supreme Court in the legal challenge to its student debt relief program, which is on hold until the high court issues a decision on the matter later this year.

However, the Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to overturn past illegal verdicts from Texas and Missouri.

In a case brought by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a federal judge in Texas invalidated the White House’s student debt assistance program last year.

The claim, filed in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of Texas, asserts that the plaintiffs were deprived of their right to due process under the Administrative Procedure Act when they were denied the opportunity to object to the relocation during the comment period.

In addition, Missouri led Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and South Carolina in filing a lawsuit challenging the program on the grounds that the Department of Education lacks the power to erase debt to this extent.

The lower courts’ orders have erroneously deprived the Secretary of his statutory authority to provide targeted student-loan debt relief to borrowers affected by national emergencies, leaving millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo, the Department of Justice wrote in a filing on Wednesday.

Prev Post

Next Post

• Email: info@yoursite.com

• Phone: 844-698-6394

Taxpayers will receive tax rebates of up to $1,500 in 26…

Over 200 new planets identified by astronomers and new…

Health workers may receive a significant wage increase…

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.

Necessary

Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.

CookieDurationDescription

cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics11 monthsThis cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".

cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional11 monthsThe cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".

cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary11 monthsThis cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".

cookielawinfo-checkbox-others11 monthsThis cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.

cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance11 monthsThis cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".

viewed_cookie_policy11 monthsThe cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.

Functional

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.

Performance

Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.

Analytics

Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.

Others

Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.