What child advocates are pushing for this legislative session
When the legislative session begins later this month, Voices for Utah Children will be advocating for kids in our state.
KSLTV
Earl family releases statement about Utah domestic violence killings
ENOCH, Utah — Tausha Haight’s family released a statement to the media after her estranged husband Mike Haight is said to have shot and killer her, her mother Gail Earl, and the five children he shared with Tausha. The statement expresses an increase of thoughts to God, gratitude...
Whose river is it anyway? Stream access fight once again on battlefield
The Utah Supreme Court is considering a case arguing that because early Utah settlers had freely accessed waterways in the area for fishing, anglers today should be able to cross private property to get to public fishing.
$150 million by Spencer Cox for affordable housing in Utah: Is it worth it?
Like all other states of the United States, Utah is the place where the rate of inflation is high. Every day, people can be found complaining about the high prices of food, shelter, energy, and healthcare facilities.
Utahns to no longer receive federal pandemic funds, assistance
After years of federal pandemic funds helping families afford food and rent, those emergency assistance programs are finally coming to an end in Utah.
KSLTV
Utah kids challenge decision to dismiss their environmental lawsuit against state
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah kids is not taking no for an answer as they challenge the dismissal of a lawsuit where they claim the state’s use of fossil fuels is infringing their right to life. A notice that they are appealing the case to...
KSLTV
Bill would require Utah school districts to notify parents of change in student name, pronouns
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A bill that could make its way to the Utah legislature in the 2023 session would require school districts to tell parents of any child who wants to use a different name or set of pronouns at school. Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, confirmed...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
kslnewsradio.com
Animal shelters inundated, pushing capacity after new year
Typically SALT LAKE CITY — For weeks ahead of the new year, animal shelters around Utah and the nation offered reduced adoption fees, fostering perks, and more to try to get some of their shelter animals into new homes. But after the new year, and pushes for adoption —...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Where Utah's defendants stand 2 years after Capitol riot
Of the about 950 people who have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol insurrection that happened on January 6, 2021, 12 are from Utah.
Idaho State Journal
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — City leaders in a small Utah town choked up this week as they expressed shock after a murder-suicide carried out by a fellow church member left eight people dead in their close-knit community, including five children who were classmates with their kids. Though shocking, family...
kmyu.tv
Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
ABC 4
Friends and Neighbors React to Enoch City Tragedy
The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with Alana Brophy. Salt Lake City International Airport Ranked Top in …. The SLC International Airport was ranked number 1 in the U.S. and third in the world. Speaker Battle Continues, McCarthy Refuses to Back …. The longest election battle in over 160...
ksl.com
Utah prairie dog comeback forces change to state management
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Prairie dogs, found only in the southwestern part of the state, are making a comeback. Consequently, the Utah Wildlife Board of the Division of Wildlife Resources has approved changes to how it will manage the animal. Populations of the Utah prairie dog have increased...
Utah Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane, Not the May 3, 2023, Deadline the UT DPS Says
Utah residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, in order to board a plane without a passport in the U.S. This is not what the Utah Dept of Public Safety (DPS) says - they still have the old May 3, 2023, deadline on their "REAL ID - What You Need to Know" site.
ksl.com
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
basinnow.com
Utah Department of Public Safety Recommends Strengthening Passwords
2022 saw an overall increase of cyber related crimes and many warnings from local law enforcement have been centered on watching out for scammers trying to access your online accounts. The Utah Department of Public Safety recommends that the public consider a New Years resolution of creating stronger passwords. Here are some simple tips to secure your password. Consider using the longest password possible by using a news headline or the title(s) of books using added punctuation and capitalization. Do not include personal information that is easy to find on social media. Avoid using common words in your password. Substitute letters with numbers and punctuation marks or symbols. Be creative by using phonetic replacements or deliberate misspellings. Obviously keep your passwords private and do not reuse them. You can double your login protection by enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA). Finally, the most secure way to store all of your unique passwords is by using a password manager. For more tips, visit DPSnews.utah.gov.
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
