3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'

Partygoers join on the Shotski at the annual Breckenridge Ullr Fest, which hopes to break the record this year for world's longest Shotski. Courtesy of Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).

The first Colorado event that got a monthly feature on the list was Mountainfilm, hosted in Telluride from May 25 to 29. This is one of the first festivals that takes place during a long warm-weather festival season in Telluride and is one that has gotten extremely popular over the course of its 40-plus year run. This event is a documentary film festival that showcases non-fiction films covering environmental, cultural, climbing, political, and social justice topics.

Following Mountainfilm, one of the June 'featured' festivals was the GoPro Mountain Games event, hosted in Vail from June 8 to 11. The GoPro Mountain Games is all about extreme summer sports, from kayaking to slacklining to climbing. Plus, there's plenty of live music.

The third monthly 'feature' event found in Colorado was Ullr Fest, which takes place each year in Breckenridge. Dates are to be announced, but this event is sure to be a hit and a must-experience for winter sport enthusiasts. It's a celebration of snow and all-things winter, gaining national notoriety recently for breaking records related to the world's longest 'shot ski.'

As far as 'honorable mentions' events go, here's a list of what Colorado festivals were featured:

International Snow Sculpture Championships; Breckenridge; January 23 to February 1

Ouray Ice Festival; Ouray; January 19 to 22

X Games; Aspen; January 27 to 29

No Man's Land Film Festival; Denver; March 3 to 4

Frozen Dead Guy Days; Estes Park; March 17 to 19

5Point Adventure Film Festival; Carbondale; April 20 to 23

Telluride Bluegrass Festival; Telluride; June 15 to 18

Telluride Mushroom Festival; Telluride; August 16 to 21

Great American Beer Festival; Denver; September 21 to 23

While a number of popular Colorado happenings were left off the list, two notable missing events that locals might notice would be the Seven Peaks music festival, which takes place in the San Luis Valley over three days and Country Jam, which is a country music and camping festival set to take place in the Grand Junction area in June. But hey, 12 of 63 events (19 percent) isn't bad.

See the full list that highlights 63 popular festivals nationwide here.