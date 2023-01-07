ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BA Expressway rehab project starts Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A year-long pavement rehabilitation project is slated to start on Monday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. East and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy will both be reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, through late 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Voters to Decide Future of Osage Elementary on Tuesday

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, voters living within the Osage Public School district boundaries will weigh in on whether the district will be annexed to Pryor Public Schools. Over the last decade, Osage Public School’s enrollment has decreased by 37% from 186 students to 118 students. State funding decreases with fewer students and the school district is receiving $160,000 less per year now than in 2019-20. Board members from both districts are in favor of the annexation; however, voters will have the final say.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated

The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday

A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Roads closed in Broken Arrow for gas line repairs, city says

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Thursday on Facebook that a major road in the southwest part of the city is temporarily closed due to gas line repairs. New Orleans Street between Garnett Road and Aster Avenue is blocked off while crews work to repair...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy