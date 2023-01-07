Read full article on original website
KTUL
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville City Council approves funding for Crisis Intervention Response Team
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There will soon be a new mental health program operating in the City of Bartlesville. The city council approved $100,000 in funding this week. Grand Mental Health and the City of Bartlesville will partner to create a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. The plan calls for...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow Library holds vision board and journal building event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Library held a vision board and journal building event on Friday afternoon. The event was for ages 11 and up and lasted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Courtney Helm, a Youth Associate at the Broken Arrow Library said the event was...
KOKI FOX 23
BA Expressway rehab project starts Monday
TULSA, Okla. — A year-long pavement rehabilitation project is slated to start on Monday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. East and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy will both be reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, through late 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
County Commissioners to Possibly Sign Agreement Between Town and Fire Department
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting on Monday, Jan 9 to possibly approve and sign an interlocal agreement between the city of Skiatook and Morgan’s Corner Fire Department that would be effective through June 30. The commissioners will look at approving an agreement with Steve...
pryorinfopub.com
Voters to Decide Future of Osage Elementary on Tuesday
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, voters living within the Osage Public School district boundaries will weigh in on whether the district will be annexed to Pryor Public Schools. Over the last decade, Osage Public School’s enrollment has decreased by 37% from 186 students to 118 students. State funding decreases with fewer students and the school district is receiving $160,000 less per year now than in 2019-20. Board members from both districts are in favor of the annexation; however, voters will have the final say.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated
The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Jarrett Farm Resort In Ramona To Reopen Soon Under New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening soon with a lot of renovations and new ownership. The new owners of Jarrett Farm said it was years in the making, but it was something they were called to do. When Amber Stewart and her husband Dave learned Jarrett Farm went up...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday
A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
news9.com
Claremore Restaurant Closing While On Search For New Location
A Claremore restaurant will soon be closing its doors. The owner of Doe's Eat Place tells News On 6's Lex Rodriguez that there's hope of reopening in the future.
KOKI FOX 23
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
KOKI FOX 23
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
KTUL
Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
KRMG
Roads closed in Broken Arrow for gas line repairs, city says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Thursday on Facebook that a major road in the southwest part of the city is temporarily closed due to gas line repairs. New Orleans Street between Garnett Road and Aster Avenue is blocked off while crews work to repair...
KOKI FOX 23
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
