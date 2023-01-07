ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Person rescued after getting stuck inside funicular at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was rescued after officials said they got stuck inside a funicular. The cable railway system was stopped as firefighters responded to the scene at St. Regis Deer Valley on Friday just after 5:50 a.m. More from 2News. Officials said they were able...
PARK CITY, UT
Local writer highlights Green Book site in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More people in Utah are learning about certain rarely told stories about Black history in this state. They’re also learning about the ways African Americans endured racial tensions during the Jim Crow era. Wesley Long is a researcher and writer for the Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
OGDEN, UT
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Talkin' Utes: Meet the Basketball Coaches

January 8, 2023 — Football season gives way to basketball season and in this edition of Talkin' Utes DJ&PK meet the man who using a Stanford English Literature degree to help build the men's basketball program and the woman who has built the Utah WBB team into a nationally ranked power. Watch Talkin' Utes every Sunday at 11pm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

