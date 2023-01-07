Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
KTVZ
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Heart disease is a leading killer around the world and the top cause of death in the United States. It killed an estimated 17.9 million people in 2019, representing 32% of all deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. But not all heart disease is the same. It can...
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
AHA News: Heart Failure More Common in Heart Defect Survivors Starting at Young Age
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People born with heart defects may face a nearly ninefold higher lifetime risk for heart failure and develop it decades earlier than people born without heart abnormalities, new research shows. Though heart failure is extremely rare in young people, any occurrence...
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
The Human Heart: More Treatable Than Ever Before
1 in 5 deaths in the U.S. is due to heart disease; approximately 20.1 million adults 20 and older have coronary heart disease; in the U.S. someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.** Yet two doctors, leading their respective teams of dedicated heart specialists and caregivers— David Rawitscher, MD, Regional Medical Director with the Heart Recovery Center and William Brinkman, MD, Medical Director Thoracic Aortic Surgery of the Thoracic Aortic Disease Center—remain undeterred, upbeat even.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib): Ablation surgery may be more effective than drugs
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a cardiovascular condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. The episodes of atrial fibrillation tend to increase in duration and frequency over time, and disease progression is associated with an increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events. Treatments for atrial fibrillation include antiarrhythmic medications and...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
2minutemedicine.com
Haloperidol does not improve outcomes at 90 days in ICU patients with delirium
1. In intensive care unit (ICU) patients with delirium, haloperidol treatment did not improve the number of days alive and out of hospital at 90 days compared to placebo. 2. Haloperidol treatment was associated with a modestly lower mortality rate compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
hcplive.com
Classifying Metabolic-Associated Fatty Liver Disease Subtypes Benefits Risk Stratification
MAFLD-lean and MAFLD-diabetes subgroups recorded a higher risk of all-cause and disease-specific mortality compared to the MAFLD-overweight/obese group. The classification of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) based on metabolic phenotypes might benefit the risk stratification of patients with MAFLD, according to new research. The large, nationwide study indicated the MAFLD-diabetes...
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
hcplive.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Quiz: Cardiovascular Events and RA Treatments
It is well-known that rheumatoid arthritis patients have a heightened risk of cardiovascular events, but how do RA treatments affect this risk? Test your knowledge with this quiz. Is the following statement true or false?. Studies have shown that immunomodulators reduce cardiovascular events among the general population but that these...
NBC San Diego
Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drug Shortage Likely to Continue in San Diego
The current shortage of over-the-counter medication and prescription medication is ongoing. It includes over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Motrin. The shortage is primarily due to increased demand, which comes after a fall that saw a spike in respiratory illnesses like Influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “Unfortunately, there's no Children's Tylenol available...
msn.com
Ask an expert: how many walnuts should we consume each day
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Seven whole shelled nuts is the recommended amount of walnuts per day. The side effects of eating too many walnuts can be bloating or loosened stool, and weight gain. → See more questions and expert...
hcplive.com
FDA to Require Labeling of Sesame in Packaged Products Due to Food Allergy
A literature review summarized research on sesame allergies as the FDA begins labeling sesame as a major food allergen. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) begins enforcing labeling of sesame in packaged food products this month, and the allergen now requires reliable identification and management, according to a recent literature review.
hcplive.com
Early Achievement of Minimal Disease Activity Linked to Better Outcomes in Psoriatic Arthritis
Patients with psoriatic arthritis who achieve minimal disease activity during the first year of diagnosis are shown to experience better health-related quality of life, improved mental wellbeing, and reduced fatigue. In patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), failure to achieve minimal disease activity (MDA) by 1 year was linked to worse...
