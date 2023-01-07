ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space

For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily

Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
Eater

Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.

Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodgressing.com

Napa Valley Restaurant Week 2023: Dates, Highlights

Napa Valley Restaurant Week 2023 is taking place January 20 – 29, 2023. For 10 full days, Napa Valley’s world-class restaurants offer exclusive deals on inventive epicurean meals and experiences. Celebrate the gastronomy of Napa Valley with this showcase of premium ingredients and bountiful farm-fresh produce curated and...
NAPA, CA
fictiontalk.com

The Top 3 Hotels for CES Attendees in 2024

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the largest technology trade shows in the world, attracting over 170,000 attendees each year. It’s held annually in Las Vegas, and if you’re planning on attending CES in 2024, you’ll want to book a hotel room well in advance. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to try and find the best place to stay. Here are three top hotels to consider for your trip to CES in 2024:
LAS VEGAS, NV
sfstandard.com

Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club

The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV

