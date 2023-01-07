Read full article on original website
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittens
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech Industry
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
Eater
San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space
For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily
Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
It is featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Bay Area Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots shutters after 24 years
"All good things eventually come to an end."
Eater
Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.
Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $20M San Francisco Townhouse with Great Panache and Panoramic Views
For someone with deep pockets looking to pick up some real estate in 2023, check out this dramatic and bright townhouse in San Francisco. With a steep price tag of almost $20 million, the residence boasts panoramic city and bay views, too. Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the home...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another Las Vegas restaurant will soon have the distinction of being featured on Guy Fieri’s iconic “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” show. According to a news release, the locally-owned and operated eatery, Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe, has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
foodgressing.com
Napa Valley Restaurant Week 2023: Dates, Highlights
Napa Valley Restaurant Week 2023 is taking place January 20 – 29, 2023. For 10 full days, Napa Valley’s world-class restaurants offer exclusive deals on inventive epicurean meals and experiences. Celebrate the gastronomy of Napa Valley with this showcase of premium ingredients and bountiful farm-fresh produce curated and...
San Francisco Bay Area replica makes Legoland California worth the trip
"They even included a Lego vineyard across the Lego Golden Gate Bridge in Lego Napa Valley."
fictiontalk.com
The Top 3 Hotels for CES Attendees in 2024
CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the largest technology trade shows in the world, attracting over 170,000 attendees each year. It’s held annually in Las Vegas, and if you’re planning on attending CES in 2024, you’ll want to book a hotel room well in advance. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to try and find the best place to stay. Here are three top hotels to consider for your trip to CES in 2024:
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
sfstandard.com
Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club
The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Starter Bakery Is Finally Opening its Oakland Brick-and-Mortar
The patisserie's upcoming Rockridge spot was previously home to Jules Thin Crust, and is near establishments such as Ain't Normal Cafe, Millennium vegan restaurant, and Zachary's Chicago Pizza.
