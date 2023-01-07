ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Carolyn
2d ago

par for the course! you don't want to upset those poor little prisoners! and now you're allowing them to rule the roost! I'm sure that'll work really well!

Raymond Manning
2d ago

what is this a vacation home for these insane fu....criminals they have more rights then the people out here

Sherman
1d ago

We should put our politicians in solitary confinement. That way the couldn’t do anything to hurt taxpayers. Prison is not a country resort. People are in prison because they broke laws. Quit coddling them. Do the crime, do your time.

spokanepublicradio.org

Here are six issues atop the agenda for the 2023 Washington Legislature

A new statewide Crosscut/Elway poll ranked cost of living, housing costs and related economic aspects as the top voter priority, cited by 34% of respondents. Public safety, including crime and drug use, came in second place with 23% of voters mentioning that first in response to an open-ended question. Close behind, 22% of the poll respondents said addressing homelessness should be the legislature's main priority this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop high-capacity magazine sales

SEATTLE - A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban. Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Chronicle

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request

On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Police vehicle pursuits could be hot topic at WA Legislature – again

Citing “a growing sense of lawlessness,” some new coalitions of police, mayors and prosecutors say they will press state legislators to revisit current restrictions on police vehicle pursuits in the upcoming session. But defenders of the restrictions passed in 2021 say the new law is meeting its goal of reducing deaths among innocent bystanders.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Missing Indigenous Women & People Cold Case Unit Created in WA

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with legislators to propose legislation creating a Cold Case Investigations Unit focused on solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. An interim report was released last year after Ferguson convened the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force. It used a framework adopted by the Washington State Legislature, in partnership with Native activists, advocates, and tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
WASHINGTON STATE

