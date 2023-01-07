Read full article on original website
Carolyn
2d ago
par for the course! you don't want to upset those poor little prisoners! and now you're allowing them to rule the roost! I'm sure that'll work really well!
Reply
7
Raymond Manning
2d ago
what is this a vacation home for these insane fu....criminals they have more rights then the people out here
Reply
11
Sherman
1d ago
We should put our politicians in solitary confinement. That way the couldn’t do anything to hurt taxpayers. Prison is not a country resort. People are in prison because they broke laws. Quit coddling them. Do the crime, do your time.
Reply(2)
5
Related
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Must Approve New Drug Sentence Rules or Eliminate Jail Time for Drug Possession
OLYMPIA — More time behind bars or less?. As the Washington Legislature begins its work for 2023, lawmakers will have to weigh that and other tough decisions on drugs as they craft new sentencing rules for possession or ending all jail time for those crimes altogether. In February 2021,...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
spokanepublicradio.org
Here are six issues atop the agenda for the 2023 Washington Legislature
A new statewide Crosscut/Elway poll ranked cost of living, housing costs and related economic aspects as the top voter priority, cited by 34% of respondents. Public safety, including crime and drug use, came in second place with 23% of voters mentioning that first in response to an open-ended question. Close behind, 22% of the poll respondents said addressing homelessness should be the legislature's main priority this year.
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
q13fox.com
Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop high-capacity magazine sales
SEATTLE - A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban. Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.
Washington healthcare workers push for new staffing laws, enforcement
SEATTLE — A coalition of state healthcare workers is again urging legislators to pass staffing standards that would set new limits on patient loads and increase enforcement of current laws. The "WA Safe + Healthy" coalition is also asking to move rule-making to the Department of Labor and Industries...
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
Tri-City Herald
Mentally ill people are languishing in jail. Pierce judge blames state, issues fines
A Pierce County judge has heaped thousands in fines on Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services for its continued failure to get jail inmates into court-ordered mental health treatment by deadlines mandated in a federal class action settlement, which already has the state racking up millions in sanctions.
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
Chronicle
Judge: Washington Gun Shop That Defied New Law Must Stop Selling High-Capacity Magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop owner sued in December by the state attorney general to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines banned last year by the state Legislature. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for selling the high-capacity magazines...
Proposed cold case unit would target missing, murdered Indigenous cases
SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers want to create a cold case unit within the state Attorney General’s Office specifically aimed at tackling cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people (MMIWP). State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, have pre-filed bills in their respective...
KUOW
Police vehicle pursuits could be hot topic at WA Legislature – again
Citing “a growing sense of lawlessness,” some new coalitions of police, mayors and prosecutors say they will press state legislators to revisit current restrictions on police vehicle pursuits in the upcoming session. But defenders of the restrictions passed in 2021 say the new law is meeting its goal of reducing deaths among innocent bystanders.
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals, Health Care Unions Split on Best Way Out of Staffing Crisis
Washington's hospital system found itself facing financial losses approaching $2 billion by the end of 2022, but health care staffers and executives are hoping next week will bring opportunities for aid. When state lawmakers begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday, they'll find themselves in the middle of a growing...
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
koze.com
Missing Indigenous Women & People Cold Case Unit Created in WA
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with legislators to propose legislation creating a Cold Case Investigations Unit focused on solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. An interim report was released last year after Ferguson convened the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force. It used a framework adopted by the Washington State Legislature, in partnership with Native activists, advocates, and tribal leaders.
Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
Comments / 12