4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
Stolen truck from Rogers used in Missouri ATM burglary attempt
Barry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects that stole a truck in Rogers, Ark. to attempt a burglary in Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
koamnewsnow.com
Dover Hill Elementary Traffic Study
JOPLIN, Mo.- The city of Joplin conducted a traffic study before opening Dover Hill Elementary. Joplin’s newest elementary school, Dover Hill Elementary, officially opened its doors for learning last week. However, before the first day of school, the City of Joplin learned how the additional traffic from the school...
koamnewsnow.com
Local horse club hosts showmanship and rodeo event for area youth
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County 4-H Horse Club today hosted one of its showmanship and rodeo events for area youth. The OCHC Shodeo features kids ages 5-18 with events like dummy roping, barrel and flag racing at the NEO A&M Indoor Arena. Officials with the event say they...
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
koamnewsnow.com
Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man
JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery at Stone’s Corner Casey’s
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Jasper County Detectives tell KOAM’s Shannon Becker on scene they were still gathering security footage, but early details appear about 9:45 p.m. a black male entered the store armed with a handgun.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City claims Kaminsky Classic championship in Joplin
Webb City holds off Francis Howell 53-52 Saturday afternoon to win the Kaminsky Classic tournament title in Joplin. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Webb City claims Kaminsky Classic championship in Joplin. Webb City holds off Francis...
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
fourstateshomepage.com
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at Casey's in Joplin, and authorities arrest and charge another robbery suspect
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. - On Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an armed robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 North Main Street in Airport Drive. Early details appear about 9:45 p.m. when Jasper County Detectives say a black male entered the store armed with a handgun. He was wearing a tan hoodie that he gathered up over his face to conceal his likeness. He demanded cash and then fled to the south on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses said he got into a vehicle and traveled east towards Webb City. No one was injured in the Armed Robbery. To read more about this story, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
Eagle watchers gather at Roaring River State Park
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. - 4-Staters gathered today to search for bald eagles at Roaring River State Park. Officials say when water sources freeze in the north, bald eagles migrate south to find food and water. With its constant flowing water and abundance of fish, Roaring River is an ideal location...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
KYTV
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic has died after a three-car crash on James River Freeway Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred at 8:45 a.m. Sunday on James River at S. Farm Road 135, one mile west of Springfield. The...
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: high speed pursuit, Wheaton robbery, fatal crash on the Missouri Kansas border, and the National Guard deploys from Joplin
BIG STORY #3: NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. The pursuit of a white passenger car at one time topped 105 mph. The spikes set were successful in slowing down the pursuit. Once the vehicle hit the dead end of Jacob Lane the male driver fled on foot into Shoal Creek, briefly interacting with officers from a distance and refusing to come out of the water. Authorities say the suspect left behind items to identify the individual. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
