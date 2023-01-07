AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. - On Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an armed robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 North Main Street in Airport Drive. Early details appear about 9:45 p.m. when Jasper County Detectives say a black male entered the store armed with a handgun. He was wearing a tan hoodie that he gathered up over his face to conceal his likeness. He demanded cash and then fled to the south on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses said he got into a vehicle and traveled east towards Webb City. No one was injured in the Armed Robbery. To read more about this story, click here.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO