Indianapolis will not host AFC championship game, according to a report

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Indianapolis reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host the AFC Championship game, schedule for Jan. 29, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported, due to a national volleyball tournament. The AFC Championship game will be held at a neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills. Monday's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo was cancelled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a collision with another player.

The Central Zone Invitational volleyball tournament is expected to draw as many as 30,000 people to Indianapolis and take up most of the city's 7,000 hotel rooms, according to the IBJ.

“After the NFL reached out to the Colts to explore the possibility of Indy hosting the AFC Championship as a neutral site, the Capital Improvement Board and Visit Indy quickly touched base with … Capitol Sports Volleyball, which has grown each and every year it has been in the city,” Chris Gahl, executive vice president of Visit Indy, said to the IBJ. “With 30,000 volleyball players, families and fans coming in to spend the same weekend for the event (as the championship game), based on timing, that event had to stay in place as it was.”

