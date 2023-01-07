ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

losalamosreporter.com

Monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup Is This Evening, Jan. 9

The monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup organized by the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce and will be held at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at project Y coworking space at 150 Central Park Square in Los Alamos. These meetups are held the first Monday of every month, or the second Monday if there is a holiday.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Supt. Guy’s Response To Recent Letter Written By Olivia Hamilton

In response to “Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Responds To Recent Letter By LAHS Student Olivia Hamilton”, I too find it sad that student Olivia Hamilton has observed and experienced such hurtful behavior, as racism, at school. I am glad Los Alamos schools are addressing these issues, however, I think a more important thing is for parents to teach their children civil behavior and empathy. Parents, we should not abdicate our responsibility to raise our children to respect others, including in the schools. It is primarily our job, with the help of others, to raise our children to be decent people.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Death Announcement: Juan ‘Rob’ Baldonado – Dec. 9, 2022

Juan “Rob” Baldonado, age 53, passed away peacefully December 9, 2022 at home in Los Alamos, NM. Cremation has taken place. An obituary will be published in the Los Alamos Reporter , the Los Alamos Daily Post and with Rivera Family Funeral Home regarding a memorial and burial at Guaje Pines Cemetery of Los Alamos in warmer weather.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County And United Way Of Northern New Mexico Thank Community For Generosity Warm Apparel, Essentials Drive

Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) would like to say “thank you” to the Los Alamos County employees and the community for their generosity during the CommuniTree “Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes” drive November 22 through December 31, 2022. The two organizations partnered to collect warm weather apparel and everyday essentials, as well as raise funds for families impacted by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fires and subsequent flooding in Taos, San Miguel, and Mora Counties earlier this year.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Local Democrats To Meet Monday Evening Via Zoom

Los Alamos Democrats wish the community a happy new year! Join in Monday, January 9, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. We’ll hold our first monthly meeting of 2023, including discussion of the timeline for upcoming Ward elections. Login information has been sent to the mailing list and is available on the website losalamosdemocrats.org.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
animalfair.com

Horse Therapy – Equine Spirit Sanctuary in Taos, New Mexico

For thousands of years, horses have roamed freely across the lands of the United States along with mankind. These majestic creatures carry great strength and spirit, which today are celebrated in several stories and movies (Popular stories include: Black Beauty, Sea Biscuit, and Secretariat). What most people do not realize about these creatures is that they possess a healing touch; often helping people learn to focus, build self-confidence, and surpass daily challenges. In the vast dry landscape of Taos, New Mexico, The Equine Spirit Sanctuary rescues horses and offers horse therapy to people of all ages.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter holds ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter by allowing people looking to bring home a new pet, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon

Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ

It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

