In response to “Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Responds To Recent Letter By LAHS Student Olivia Hamilton”, I too find it sad that student Olivia Hamilton has observed and experienced such hurtful behavior, as racism, at school. I am glad Los Alamos schools are addressing these issues, however, I think a more important thing is for parents to teach their children civil behavior and empathy. Parents, we should not abdicate our responsibility to raise our children to respect others, including in the schools. It is primarily our job, with the help of others, to raise our children to be decent people.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO