Los Angeles, CA

OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release

The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Trevor Bauer: The worst contract in Los Angeles Dodgers history

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped they had the missing piece to their rotation in Trevor Bauer. Instead, he turned out to be an expensive mistake. Due to his 194 game suspension and being designated for assignment now that he has been reinstated, the Dodgers will have received a grand total of 17 appearances over the three year, $102 million contract he had signed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Padres sign Adam Engel, Brent Honeywell to 1-year contracts

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday. Engel, 31, played in 119 games last season for the Chicago White Sox, making 60 starts. He hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel played all three outfield positions, with the bulk of his appearances coming in center field and right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA

