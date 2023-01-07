Read full article on original website
State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have released new details in the fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Route 104 East in Wesbter. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a state trooper parked along 104 saw a 2020 Jeep Renegade speeding along Route 104 East in Webster. The trooper attempted to pull the […]
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
WHEC TV-10
One man shot multiple times, while another stabbed multiple times in Geneva home
GENEVA, N.Y. – Early Saturday morning the Geneva Police Department responded to a home on North Genesee Street for a reported gunshot(s). When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Both men, residents of Geneva, were transported to a local medical center where they are both listed in critical condition, however, both are expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
13 WHAM
Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
13 WHAM
Fight on Weyl Street results in stabbing, two arrests made
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Weyl Street around 1:07 a.m. for a 911 call on Saturday. While on the scene, officers were alerted to an active fight in the roadway that was related to the initial 911 call they had responded to. As a result of...
Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates
Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body.
wrfalp.com
Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
13 WHAM
Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue
A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
A Brockport man was killed Friday in Fredonia after being struck by a vehicle.
13 WHAM
One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
WHEC TV-10
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
13 WHAM
Stone Street to convert to one-way traffic for six-month stretch on Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — Starting on Monday, January 9, Stone Street will be converted to one-way northbound traffic for a period of six months. Drivers are asked to obey all signs, flaggers, and detours during this time. For more information, contact the Department of Environmental Service Right-of-Way Permit Office at...
YAHOO!
Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
13 WHAM
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
WHEC TV-10
East Rochester house fire leaves one dead
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. One person died in a house fire Saturday morning on West Avenue in the Village of East Rochester. The East Rochester Fire Department says that combating the fire, which began around 9 a.m., was made more difficult by the hoarding conditions present inside the home. Firefighters attempted...
Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
