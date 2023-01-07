ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

One man shot multiple times, while another stabbed multiple times in Geneva home

GENEVA, N.Y. – Early Saturday morning the Geneva Police Department responded to a home on North Genesee Street for a reported gunshot(s). When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Both men, residents of Geneva, were transported to a local medical center where they are both listed in critical condition, however, both are expected to survive.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fight on Weyl Street results in stabbing, two arrests made

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Weyl Street around 1:07 a.m. for a 911 call on Saturday. While on the scene, officers were alerted to an active fight in the roadway that was related to the initial 911 call they had responded to. As a result of...
ROCHESTER, NY
wrfalp.com

Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
FREDONIA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

News 8 WROC

Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Stone Street to convert to one-way traffic for six-month stretch on Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — Starting on Monday, January 9, Stone Street will be converted to one-way northbound traffic for a period of six months. Drivers are asked to obey all signs, flaggers, and detours during this time. For more information, contact the Department of Environmental Service Right-of-Way Permit Office at...
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

East Rochester house fire leaves one dead

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. One person died in a house fire Saturday morning on West Avenue in the Village of East Rochester. The East Rochester Fire Department says that combating the fire, which began around 9 a.m., was made more difficult by the hoarding conditions present inside the home. Firefighters attempted...
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

