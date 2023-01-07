Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Opposition leader says momentum growing against CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger
HOLDREGE – The Bertrand farmer who is leading opposition to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District said Friday that momentum appears to be on the side of Citizens Opposed to the Merger. “Most of the members of our group are...
Kearney Hub
Kearney mayor lauds 2022 successes, names 2023 projects
KEARNEY – City of Kearney enjoyed many great successes and completed many needed projects in 2022. Mayor Stan Clouse detailed some of those achievements to Kearney Hub Friday and shared some city plans for 2023 and what he feels are its next big challenges. Parks and recreation. The opening...
Kearney Hub
Loper wrestlers aiming for fifth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team went 2-1 on the first day of the National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky. The Lopers (5-1) got past Newberry College of South Carolina, 38-3, and 14th-ranked Gannon University of Pennsylvania, 24-13, but fell to 11th-ranked Mary (N.D.), 21-12.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kearney Hub
Senior centers serve tasty lunches this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Lopers finish eighth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team finished eighth at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals Saturday in Louisville. The Lopers (5-3) came into the weekend minus two starters due to season-ending injuries and then saw nationally-ranked Hayden Prince (197 pounds) medically forfeit in a second-round loss to Mary on Friday afternoon. Saturday, UNK lost to ninth-ranked Upper Iowa, 21-14, and 12th-ranked Indianapolis, 20-19.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Kearney boys fourth, girls third at home swimming invitational
KEARNEY — Relay performances highlighted the Kearney High swim team’s performance Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational. The Bearcat girls finished third in the eight-team meet with 181 points. The boys scored 203 points, which put them fourth. “Boys got their two relays’ automatic state (qualifying) times today,”...
Sand Hills Express
3rd Annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Today at Kearney High
The third Nebraska Girls basketball showcase will take place today at Kearney High School. The event was created by Broken Bow girls head basketball coach Kelly Cooksley to spotlight high school girls basketball in the state of Nebraska much like the Heartland Hoops Classic does for boys basketball. With the help of KCNI/KBBN sports, Cooksley revealed the matchups for the classic back on May 1st last year via social media. Today’s classic will feature eight games total. Broken Bow will be featured in game four today when they face Class B top ten ranked Beatrice. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:50 this afternoon. The game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. The full lineup of today’s games is posted below.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Speckles
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Speckles at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Speckles! I am a beautiful medium sized white dog with adorably unique speckles that cover my whole torso! I am a very sweet and spunky dog who would love to find my forever home! I love to play and have lots of energy, but I also love snuggling up for some cuddles and a nice nap. I am very affectionate and love to give kisses. I adore people and will make a wonderful pet! I was brought to the shelter as a stray, so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet any kids or other dogs in the household before being adopted to make sure it’s a good fit! If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the animal shelter during our open hours! I would love to see you!"
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
Kearney Hub
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High falls behind in second half, falls 66-49 to Elkhorn North
KEARNEY — Kearney High got the start it wanted, just not the finish. Facing nationally lauded prospect Britt Prince, a five-star prospect according to ESPN, and an Elkhorn North squad on an eight-game win streak, the Bearcats went into the night as the underdog. The underdog took the Wolves...
KSNB Local4
130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Comments / 0