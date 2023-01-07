Read full article on original website
ReliaQuest Bowl proposal by MSU’s Washington honored Leach’s influence on couple
ReliaQuest Bowl proposal by Mississippi State assistant coach Jason Washington to MC Yeomans honored the late Mike Leach’s influence on the couple. WATCH:
Update on Mississippi State football coaches:
Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr.: Expected to become Tulsa’s next offensive coordinator. Inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead: Expected to become Western Kentucky’s next offensive coordinator. Will Friend, who spent the last two seasons as Auburn’s offensive line coach, has been hired to Mississippi State’s football staff at...
Friends remember the life, legacy of George Bryan
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died at the age of 78. He was part of a family legacy of business and community service. George Bryan will be remembered by many people as the president of Bryan Foods and CEO of...
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaking ground this month in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large economic development project is expected to break ground this month in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will move dirt on its $16 million facility on January 24. The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers...
New chief talks about his vision for Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is making changes and staying busy during his second week on the job. He already investigated three shootings. Daughtry is also restructuring the ranks within the department by creating a Deputy Chief position. WCBI’s Winston Reed sat down with the...
Here comes the rain again
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More frontal boundaries arrive to the region bringing more rain chances through next week. SATURDAY: Clouds increase with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and becomes more widespread overnight. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.
Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars. Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Brooks now...
Sunday Morning Rain, Then Drying Out and Warming Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers will linger through Sunday morning, but after that we’ll begin to dry out and warm up. TONIGHT: Showers likely. Rain may be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder are possible. Low near 54°. SUNDAY: Lingering showers in the morning, exiting the...
New Home Building Supply closes its Macon location
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County’s business landscape takes another hard hit. Add retail lumber customers to the list of people who will now have to go out of town to find what they need. New Home Building Supply has closed its Macon location. New Home actually started...
Big warm-up by Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm air Wednesday will be flanked by seasonable January temperatures. MONDAY: Expect a good supply of sun much of the day, though high clouds could thicken up by afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 50s – on par for early January!. MONDAY NIGHT:...
Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
