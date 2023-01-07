Read full article on original website
Philadelphia native hired to MS State football staff
A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff. Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Kermit Davis, MSU’s Jans discuss in-state rivalry from different perspectives
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis and Mississippi State HC Chris Jans discussed the in-state rivalry from different perspectives heading into Saturday’s matchup in Starkville. WATCH:
hstoday.us
DHS Awards $18.7 Million Contract to MSU for UAS Research, Testing and Evaluation
Mississippi State University (MSU) has once again been tapped to lead a major uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) research, testing and evaluation project on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations, on behalf of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), has awarded...
WTOK-TV
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
Mississippi State snaps losing streak with win over Ole Miss
Will McNair Jr. scored a season-high 13 points as Mississippi State held on against visiting Southeastern Conference rival Ole Miss
wcbi.com
Friends remember the life, legacy of George Bryan
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died at the age of 78. He was part of a family legacy of business and community service. George Bryan will be remembered by many people as the president of Bryan Foods and CEO of...
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaking ground this month in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large economic development project is expected to break ground this month in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will move dirt on its $16 million facility on January 24. The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers...
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
wcbi.com
Lee Ann Tuner sworn in as Oktibbeha County judge
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County officially has a county judge. Lee Ann Turner was sworn in this morning in front of a packed house at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse Annex. Turner was elected late last year to preside over the newly-created county court. The court will handle...
wtva.com
1 dead in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
wcbi.com
New chief talks about his vision for Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is making changes and staying busy during his second week on the job. He already investigated three shootings. Daughtry is also restructuring the ranks within the department by creating a Deputy Chief position. WCBI’s Winston Reed sat down with the...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
wcbi.com
Here comes the rain again
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More frontal boundaries arrive to the region bringing more rain chances through next week. SATURDAY: Clouds increase with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and becomes more widespread overnight. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Disorderly, Domestic, and Felony Bad Check in Neshoba Arrests
MICHAEL BRAZIL, 47, of North Charleston, NC, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $7,500. RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60. ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia,...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars. Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Brooks now...
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
wcbi.com
New Home Building Supply closes its Macon location
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County’s business landscape takes another hard hit. Add retail lumber customers to the list of people who will now have to go out of town to find what they need. New Home Building Supply has closed its Macon location. New Home actually started...
