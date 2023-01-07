ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo

In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Transportation Board Approves Tracy Larkin-Thomason as Director of NDOT

Today, the state Transportation Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Tracy Larkin-Thomason as the Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Larkin-Thomason will officially assume her new role as director on Jan. 17, 2023. Larkin-Thomason most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Program Development for...
NEVADA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

No, our Southwest Legislature will not be traveling by train anytime soon

This is not a repeat of last week’s column. You are not experiencing déjà vu. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights — again. To be fair to the beleaguered airline, California is experiencing wave after wave of atmospheric river-driven storms. These are unsurprisingly making travel of any kind, regardless of the mode chosen, rather complicated over there right now. A bit of that storm energy also escaped to the dry side of the Sierras, which left a bit of a snowy mess that disconnected power to tens of thousands of households — some for several days.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. 2023 rental outlook. Southern Nevada is home to some of the highest rental prices for and apartments and homes in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecentersquare.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Nevada

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
NEVADA STATE
apr.org

Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred

As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
BOISE, ID
2news.com

Nevada Tobacco Retailers now required to use scanning to verify age

Effective now, tobacco retailers in Nevada are required to use scanning technology or an automated software-based system to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making sales of tobacco products. The implementation of Assembly Bill 360, passed in 2021 updates Nevada Revised Statutes 370.521, which states consumers...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada teens encouraged to apply to become 'pollinator ambassadors'

Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension. University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Under 40? Show Your ID To Purchase Tobacco

If you are under the age of 40, or you even look younger than 40, get ready to show your ID every time you purchase tobacco or vaping products. According to an article written by Sean DeLancey on KTNV.com, a Nevada Assembly bill which passed last year has updated regulatory statutes to require tobacco retailers “to use scanning technology or an ‘automated software-based system’ to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making the sale.” Although this is going to be a pain for anyone over 21, the main purpose of the revised regulations is to prevent minors from purchasing tobacco and vaping products.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy