Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Governor Joe Lombardo declares propane delivery emergency in Nevada
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo issued a declaration declaring a liquefied petroleum gas distribution emergency in the state on Friday night.
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
Lombardo orders: Get state workers back in offices and cancel COVID-19 orders
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first executive order canceled former Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 orders. The second order Lombardo signed Friday aims to get state workers return to “pre-pandemic, normal and customary office conditions” by July 1. The second order said Nevada has...
Transportation Board Approves Tracy Larkin-Thomason as Director of NDOT
Today, the state Transportation Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Tracy Larkin-Thomason as the Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Larkin-Thomason will officially assume her new role as director on Jan. 17, 2023. Larkin-Thomason most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Program Development for...
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
No, our Southwest Legislature will not be traveling by train anytime soon
This is not a repeat of last week’s column. You are not experiencing déjà vu. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights — again. To be fair to the beleaguered airline, California is experiencing wave after wave of atmospheric river-driven storms. These are unsurprisingly making travel of any kind, regardless of the mode chosen, rather complicated over there right now. A bit of that storm energy also escaped to the dry side of the Sierras, which left a bit of a snowy mess that disconnected power to tens of thousands of households — some for several days.
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. 2023 rental outlook. Southern Nevada is home to some of the highest rental prices for and apartments and homes in...
Native tuition waiver program is off to a promising start
Jennifer SolisNevada Current Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where ...
Gov. Lombardo Declares Emergency for Liquid Petroleum Gas Delivery amid Ongoing Storms
Tonight, January 6, Governor Joe Lombardo has issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada. The Governor's Office says recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. They say these widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Nevada
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
Nevada Tobacco Retailers now required to use scanning to verify age
Effective now, tobacco retailers in Nevada are required to use scanning technology or an automated software-based system to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making sales of tobacco products. The implementation of Assembly Bill 360, passed in 2021 updates Nevada Revised Statutes 370.521, which states consumers...
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
Nevada teens encouraged to apply to become 'pollinator ambassadors'
Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension. University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish...
Under 40? Show Your ID To Purchase Tobacco
If you are under the age of 40, or you even look younger than 40, get ready to show your ID every time you purchase tobacco or vaping products. According to an article written by Sean DeLancey on KTNV.com, a Nevada Assembly bill which passed last year has updated regulatory statutes to require tobacco retailers “to use scanning technology or an ‘automated software-based system’ to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making the sale.” Although this is going to be a pain for anyone over 21, the main purpose of the revised regulations is to prevent minors from purchasing tobacco and vaping products.
