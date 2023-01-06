Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings Playing With Fire When It Comes To Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings Are Playing With Fire Similar to What the Boston Bruins Are Doing With David Pastrnak the Longer Contract Negotiations Continue To Drag On With Dylan Larkin. The Detroit Red Wings are at a crossroads in their season. Detroit is still in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, but there is one problem. Captain Dylan Larkin, like a few other unrestricted free agents who are cornerstone pieces, does not have a contract for next season.
Yardbarker
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Yardbarker
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save. Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a...
Yardbarker
Lions Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. He...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
Comments / 0