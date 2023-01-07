ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues

Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding

New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
wshu.org

Connecticut's COVID-19 “hero payments” to be sent out starting in February

Connecticut private sector employees who put themselves at risk in public-facing jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving “hero payments” starting in February. As the pandemic began to diminish last August, Connecticut created a Premium Pay Program that would provide up to $1,000 to frontline employees. The program is targeted at those who worked directly with the public during pandemic lockdowns or distancing periods in fields, such as schools, customer service, emergency response services and medical services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report

(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Dems hoping for a George Santos exit, special election in LI

New York Democrats are licking their chops at the possibility of a special election in Long Island should freshman GOP Rep. George Santos be forced from Congress — while Republicans are girding for the worst. Santos’ victory in the Queens/North Shore district — one of the biggest Republican upsets in the nation during the 2022 midterms — quickly became a morass after news broke that the fresh-faced Congressman was a serial liar. Santos now faces a swirl of questions about his financial disclosures — and the origins of a $705,000 loan he made to his campaign. “I am pretty confident that...
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
WIBX 950

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.

