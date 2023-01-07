Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues
Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
Addressing winter homelessness in Connecticut
Making sure people don't end up on the streets starts with offering support like a fully staffed housing hotline and adequate shelter space.
wshu.org
First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
wshu.org
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding
New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
These Connecticut residents were charged in the Capitol riot. Where do their cases stand?
Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
wshu.org
Connecticut's COVID-19 “hero payments” to be sent out starting in February
Connecticut private sector employees who put themselves at risk in public-facing jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving “hero payments” starting in February. As the pandemic began to diminish last August, Connecticut created a Premium Pay Program that would provide up to $1,000 to frontline employees. The program is targeted at those who worked directly with the public during pandemic lockdowns or distancing periods in fields, such as schools, customer service, emergency response services and medical services.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report
(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 am
The proposal will be tested out in nine cities across the state.
Dems hoping for a George Santos exit, special election in LI
New York Democrats are licking their chops at the possibility of a special election in Long Island should freshman GOP Rep. George Santos be forced from Congress — while Republicans are girding for the worst. Santos’ victory in the Queens/North Shore district — one of the biggest Republican upsets in the nation during the 2022 midterms — quickly became a morass after news broke that the fresh-faced Congressman was a serial liar. Santos now faces a swirl of questions about his financial disclosures — and the origins of a $705,000 loan he made to his campaign. “I am pretty confident that...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Recreational marijuana sales begin this week
(WTNH) – This is the week of recreational cannabis sales beginning in Connecticut. We got a look inside the biggest grow facility in Connecticut, which is shifting gears and ramping up production to cater to a whole new marijuana market. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting early February
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to...
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Judge suspends Connecticut law license of Alex Jones’ lawyer
A judge has suspended Norm Pattis' Connecticut law license for six months for sharing the medical records of Sandy Hook victims' family members.
