FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory
The Lakers are getting set to defend home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Since it's a Laker game day, we'll be continuing our tradition at All Lakers of matching up the Lakers and their opponent for a potential trade. You can read about the proposal with their last opponent, the Miami Heat, here.
‘The Clippers Stink!’: Stephen A Smith goes off at Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LA for 31-point loss to Nuggets
Veteran sports commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hide his disappointment on the Los Angeles Clippers after the team got obliterated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Nikola Jokic and co. made easy work of the star-studded Clippers lineup featuring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, dismantling the team by way of a 31-point drubbing at Peps Center. The LA franchise was no match to Denver, especially with PG and Kawhi combining for just nine points overall-albeit in less than 20 minutes of playing time for each.
Kawhi Leonard drops telling injury update Clippers fans will love
Kawhi Leonard’s body hasn’t been the same since Zaza Pachulia undercut his landing spot during the 2017 NBA playoffs. Since then, Leonard has had to sit out games due to injury, particularly on one leg of a back-to-back set, to remain healthy for when it truly matters: the postseason. However, with the Los Angeles Clippers struggling in Year 4 of the Kawhi-Paul George era, fans’ frustrations over Leonard’s infamous load management is reaching peak levels.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups
Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James’ Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Lakers are getting set to play the best team in the Western Conference on Monday, as they travel to Denver to face off against the Nuggets. The Lakers are as hot as anyone, winners of five straight games, and undefeated in 2023. However, they will need all hands on deck to take down Denver, and the status of their superstar is now up in the air.
FOX Sports
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss at Denver, Los Angeles’ fourth loss in a row.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Monday's game.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Wins Western Conference Player of the Week Award
After being a bridesmaid a few times this year, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has at last broken through with some 2022-23 seasonal hardware. The official Lakers Twitter account reveals that King James has won the league's Western Conference Player Of The Week award for the week ending Sunday.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Wizards Game
Brandon Ingram remains on the injury report for Monday's game.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 7: Luka Doncic Notched His Ninth-Triple Double of the Season Against New Orleans Pelicans
Luka Doncic recorded another triple-double to total his ninth on the season. Doncic added to his MVP campaign with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is currently trailing Nikola Jokic for the league lead in triple-doubles. OTHERS:. -Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan exploded...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 14th place in...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
