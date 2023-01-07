Man arrested for starting RV fire that killed one in Exposition Park

Arrest made in fatal RV fire in Exposition Park 01:28

A man was behind bars on Friday after being arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Exposition Park on Jan. 2.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Danny Reece, 46, was arrested for lighting the RV fire that killed 65-year-old homeless man Jerry Israel on Monday.

Israel's body was discovered inside of a recreational vehicle in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard after firefighters extinguished the flames at around 11:30 p.m.

During their investigation, police found that Reece and Israel had been involved in some sort of dispute hours before the fire.

He was first arrested Monday about an hour before the fire first began, but was released shortly after. It was then that police believe he lit something on fire and threw it into the RV.

Police again arrested Reece on Tuesday after interviewing several witnesses and reviewing video evidence. He was found a short distance from the scene of the fire.

Reece is being held on $2 million bail is is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 1. He is being charged with murder.