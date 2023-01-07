ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

cbs17

Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Man in serious condition after stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Police cancels silver alert for missing woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has canceled the silver alert for Mary Elizabeth Jones. Previous: The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman, Mary Elizabeth Jones. Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at her home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive. Jones...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested for involvement in shooting, under $500,000 bond

JAMESVILLE, Martin County — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Dec. 18, 2022 in Jamesville in Martin County. Deputies arrived on the scene to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The man arrested is Renaldo Shamel Arnold, 44,...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
GREENVILLE, NC

