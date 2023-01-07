Read full article on original website
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
WITN
Man in serious condition after stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
Goldsboro police are investigating two shootings in Goldsboro after a 14-year-old boy was found dead and a man was found injured Sunday evening.
cbs17
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night. At about 8:07 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, they said 31-year-old Jacquarius Sequan Howell was suffering from multiple...
cbs17
Woman arrested after striking Edgecombe County Sheriff’s vehicle during high-speed chase, police say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who led authorities Sunday afternoon on both a vehicle and a foot chase has been charged with multiple offenses. Around 4:15 p.m., the Pinetops Police Department was notified in reference to a suspicious vehicle at a residence on South Sally Jenkins Street. When...
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s pinned during Raleigh 4-car crash on Western Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
wcti12.com
Greenville Police cancels silver alert for missing woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has canceled the silver alert for Mary Elizabeth Jones. Previous: The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman, Mary Elizabeth Jones. Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at her home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive. Jones...
‘Heavy police presence’: Fayetteville police conduct death investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 received tip regarding a heavy police presence with crime scene tape at Landau and Nutmeg avenues. Police told CBS 17 that they are conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.” CBS 17 is working […]
wcti12.com
Man arrested for involvement in shooting, under $500,000 bond
JAMESVILLE, Martin County — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Dec. 18, 2022 in Jamesville in Martin County. Deputies arrived on the scene to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The man arrested is Renaldo Shamel Arnold, 44,...
cbs17
Driver trapped after Audi SUV crashes along I-40 in Sampson County
TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured and trapped during a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina, officials said. The wreck happened very early Sunday morning along I-40 in Sampson County near exit 355 for Faison, according to a news release from Faison Fire and Rescue.
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
I-95 in Harnett County reopens following fiery crash
I-95 reopened Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Harnett County.
