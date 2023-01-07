ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Strong winds down trees, knock out power to thousands in western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington Monday morning, bringing down trees and knocking out power to thousands across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) said wind gusts of 59 mph were reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 8:40 a.m. Monday. Officials...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County court blocks Federal Way gun retailer from selling high-capacity magazines

A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines after the state banned the sale of the magazines last year. Last month, Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Woman stabs man in Seattle's Lake City area

SEATTLE — A woman reportedly stabbed a man in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the Lake City area on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the stabbing occurred on the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. The man told police he was walking in the north Seattle neighborhood when a woman approached him and began screaming at him, SPD said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tip about 'lifeless body' being put into SUV leads to felony arrest in West Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — After being shown footage of a man loading an “apparently lifeless body” into an SUV, police found and arrested a man in West Seattle. A resident in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest reported that he saw his neighbor loading a woman’s body into an SUV to authorities at 4:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The man had surveillance footage to corroborate his report, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Renovated Ballard Commons Park to reopen following year-long closure

It has been over a year since Ballard Commons Park in Seattle was closed after the removal of a homeless encampment that had been a source of crime, fires, assaults, and overdoses, among other issues. In December 2021, the city cleared out the encampment and fenced off the popular park....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars

KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy