KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
KOMO News
Strong winds down trees, knock out power to thousands in western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington Monday morning, bringing down trees and knocking out power to thousands across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) said wind gusts of 59 mph were reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 8:40 a.m. Monday. Officials...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
KOMO News
Burglar kicks man out of First Hill apartment, barricades himself for hours
SEATTLE — A man left his First Hill apartment Saturday evening to pick up a delivery, and when he returned, an unknown man was inside his unit. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Spring Street in Seattle. According...
KOMO News
King County court blocks Federal Way gun retailer from selling high-capacity magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines after the state banned the sale of the magazines last year. Last month, Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state.
KOMO News
Woman stabs man in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — A woman reportedly stabbed a man in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the Lake City area on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the stabbing occurred on the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. The man told police he was walking in the north Seattle neighborhood when a woman approached him and began screaming at him, SPD said.
KOMO News
Buses, water taxi to West Seattle are free while the low bridge remains closed
SEATTLE — To help ease the impact of traveling to and from West Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and King County Metro are allowing travelers to ride buses and the water taxi for free while the Spokane Street Swing Bridge is undergoing repairs. The bridge has been...
KOMO News
Tip about 'lifeless body' being put into SUV leads to felony arrest in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — After being shown footage of a man loading an “apparently lifeless body” into an SUV, police found and arrested a man in West Seattle. A resident in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest reported that he saw his neighbor loading a woman’s body into an SUV to authorities at 4:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The man had surveillance footage to corroborate his report, according to police.
KOMO News
Window to near century-old Chinatown International District murals vandalized
SEATTLE, Wash. — Behind a smashed window on a stretch of the Chinatown International District is a story dating back to the 1930s. “You're seeing 13 people dressed in tuxedos, top hats, furs, and elaborate dresses, descending the stairs to listen to jazz music,” said Tanya Woo. "This...
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
KOMO News
Woman killed by tree knocked over during strong winds in Fall City
FALL CITY, Wash. — A woman was killed Monday morning after a tree fell onto them on SE 46th St in Fall City. Eastside Fire and Rescue crews performed CPR on the woman but she died of her injuries. The investigation has been turned over to the King County...
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
KOMO News
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run near West Seattle Bridge scheduled to appear in court
SEATTLE — The driver charged with fleeing the scene after fatally striking a cyclist near the West Seattle Bridge last summer is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Monday. Mohamed Yusuf, 20, faces charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the July 15 crash that...
KOMO News
Renovated Ballard Commons Park to reopen following year-long closure
It has been over a year since Ballard Commons Park in Seattle was closed after the removal of a homeless encampment that had been a source of crime, fires, assaults, and overdoses, among other issues. In December 2021, the city cleared out the encampment and fenced off the popular park....
KOMO News
Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
