Artists Space – 11 Cortlandt Alley (between White and Walker Streets) Region of Paramedia is the first retrospective dedicated to the work of Japanese American conceptual artist, composer, and theorist Yasunao Tone. His deep investigation of the potential uses and misuses of emerging technology has made him a pioneer in performance, sound, and digital composition. This landmark exhibition and event series will encompass a comprehensive range of mediums and materials; from graphic scores to manipulated sound objects, and to documentation of performative actions and rare ephemera. It will also include live events such as first-time re-staging performances that cover both Tone’s frequent, wide-ranging collaboration and his individually authored works. For more information about the exhibition, please visit Artists Space’s website.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO