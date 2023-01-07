Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
SFGate
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area
(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
Pacifica woman has 1st floor of home flooded after waves crash into it from weekend storm
"That wave broke through, so it went past the Jeep that was here parked, and it went past the car and the wave went into the garage and broke that whole door," said Chamberlin, who was inside when it happened.
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SPUR Talk: the Future of Downtown Oakland
Imagine a downtown Oakland with protected bike lanes, more mixed-use buildings, and better connections for pedestrians, cyclists, and bus riders between downtown, Jack London Square, and West Oakland. Those are just a few of the ambitions encapsulated in the new Downtown Oakland Specific Plan (DOPS), presented during a SPUR talk Thursday afternoon.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
SFist
Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday
Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
SFist
Huge Landslides Shut Down Roads In Santa Cruz County, Including Southbound Highway 17
Impacts from the ongoing parade of storms continue to be most severe just south of the Bay Area in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, and on Monday, the main route into Santa Cruz from the north, Highway 17, was completely blocked by a landslide. Sometime around 9 a.m. on Monday,...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Federal Disaster Aid Approved For California
This latest storm is causing an array of impacts for the rush-hour commute around the Bay Area. Flooding in the East Bay, downed trees, high winds on the Bay Bridge, and BART delays are all making for a rough Monday morning. [KRON4]. President Biden has approved governor Gavin Newsom's request...
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
Crews scramble to halt growing slide threatening Point Richmond homes
RICHMOND - Many communities are still cleaning up and assessing damage from the storms that have already come through, hoping the next round of weather doesn't make things worse. One of them is Point Richmond, where a crack in a hillside forced the evacuation of 15 homes in the Seacliff Neighborhood. It was last weekend's big rain storm. Someone walking a trail was sharp enough to notice the crack in the hillside, and know that it was absolutely something that needed to be reported. Just about a week later now they have covered that break in the ground with...
In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities
OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily
Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
