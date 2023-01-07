Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Saturday, January 7, 2023
Mrs. Eloise Law Brown passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Troy, AL. She was 97. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.C. Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born January 29, 1925 in Pike County, AL to the late John Ellis Law and Eula Mae Hickman Law. Mrs. Brown was the oldest living member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Ebenezer Community. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bradley Brown. She is survived by her sons, Charles Brown (Dianne), Banks, AL, and Jerry Brown, Centreville, AL; three grandsons, Greg (Renee), Barclay (Lisa) and Brad Brown (Kerri); great grandchildren. Morgan Brown, Montana Brown, Weston Brown (Carley), Jeremy Brown (Summer), Britni Brown, Devan Madsen (Frankie); great-great grandchildren, Maleah, Brons Jr., Keelee, Ciarra, Cianna, Lucky, Levi, Lawson, Caysen, Ryleigh and Alyssa; niece, Lynn Newman; sisters-in-laws, Agnes Green, Bessie Burton and Charlotte Brown; brother-in-law, Bryant Brown. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Brown, Brad Brown, Lucky Brown, Barclay Brown, Morgan Brown, Weston Brown and Greg Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be Franklin Berry. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
Troy Messenger
Some stories are worth the telling
Some years ago, I was walking away from a suspected crime scene. A murder, perhaps. I turned to Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams. “I don’t know how you can do this,” I said. “How can you be so close to death so often.”. I could not imagine...
Troy Messenger
CHHS wrestlers compete at St. James tournament
Members of the Charles Henderson High School wrestling team traveled to Montgomery to compete in Saint James High School’s 2023 Julian McPhillips Invitational. Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling competed at 154 pounds, while Blake Barron competed at 184 pounds. Both Nowling and Barron went 0-2 in the tournament. Nowling...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib bests ACA, PCHS falls to Opp
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a 44-38 home win over the Alabama Christian Academy Eagles on Friday. The Patriots held ACA to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters of play. PLAS led 12-9 going into the second quarter and held a 25-17 lead at halftime. The Patriots swelled that lead to 36-22 heading into the final period. ACA attempted to rally, outscoring the Patriots 16-8 in the period, but it was far too little, too late as Pike Lib held on for the win.
Troy Messenger
Jerry Williams retires as Pike County Coroner
Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams will officially retire on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after serving Pike County for 40 years. A reception will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pike County Courthouse Main Courtroom. The public is invited. Williams said he is very appreciative of...
Troy Messenger
Lady Dawgs dominate Opp
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs thumped the Opp Lady Bobcats by a score of 46-18 on Friday to pick up a dominant Class 3A, Area 4 win. The Lady Bulldogs held Opp to under eight points in each of the four quarters. In fact, Opp didn’t surpass 10 points until the third quarter.
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
Wetumpka Herald
Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Georgia
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that an inmate who left his work release assignment in Montgomery Tuesday was apprehended in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday afternoon. “Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release about his escape. “The subject may...
Discussions continue over possible new Alabama State House building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers are coming back to Montgomery next week for the organizational session. But they’ll be working out of a building in much need of repairs. From the outside, you might not think anything’s wrong with Alabama’s State House but for those who’ve worked in it for decades, it’s another story. “The best […]
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
Why was there no siren before a tornado struck a Montgomery neighborhood?
An EF-1 tornado that struck a Montgomery neighborhood early Wednesday formed and touched down too quickly for the National Weather Service to issue a warning, an official with the NWS said. That’s contrary to a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during a press conference about the storm Wednesday,...
luvernejournal.com
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
Troy Messenger
Troy men, women pick up dominant conference wins
On Saturday, both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up resounding Sun Belt Conference wins. The Troy women’s team (9-8, 3-1) won their third straight Sun Belt Conference game 81-58 over the Georgia State Panthers on the road. It also marked the 200th win of head coach Chanda Rigby’s career.
Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body of 79-year-old Alvie Lee Anderson of Elba, Ala. Wednesday in the Yellow River. FWC said Anderson and another passenger were navigating the river on Dec. 30, 2002, about a quarter mile upstream from the River’s Edge campground in Holt, […]
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
Comments / 0