‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 victims involved in early morning LoDo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that involved four victims in the lower downtown area.
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
1 hospitalized in Denver shooting, suspect still at large
One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect
FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
Aurora woman shoots man in leg, hospitalized with minor injuries
A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.
Domestic violence survivor shares immediate solutions to spike in fatalities
A domestic violence-related shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Aurora was likely a murder-suicide, according to police. A growing concern in Colorado, there was a 44% increase in domestic violence-related fatalities in 2021, according to a recent report."I am at this place where I have forgiven, so I feel great, I feel joy and peace finally," Joanna Rosa-Saenz said. The Denver mother of three left her abusive marriage in 2020. "It can happen to anybody. It happened to me, and culturally, as a Latina woman, we're taught to stay with your family, to make it work, to be discreet,...
4 pedestrians struck by motorist in Denver hit-and-run
Four pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Denver's Union Station neighborhood late Saturday night were struck by a vehicle and the suspect is still at large.
Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
1 pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Denver
A woman is dead after being involved in a crash in Denver's Barnum neighborhood overnight.
Arrest made in convenience store killing
The video showed the store’s 53-year-old owner Veshraj Lamichhane being shot to death and his car being stolen.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated
DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking
An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking. An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation...
Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing
DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate.
