ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect

FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Domestic violence survivor shares immediate solutions to spike in fatalities

A domestic violence-related shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Aurora was likely a murder-suicide, according to police. A growing concern in Colorado, there was a 44% increase in domestic violence-related fatalities in 2021, according to a recent report."I am at this place where I have forgiven, so I feel great, I feel joy and peace finally," Joanna Rosa-Saenz said. The Denver mother of three left her abusive marriage in 2020. "It can happen to anybody. It happened to me, and culturally, as a Latina woman, we're taught to stay with your family, to make it work, to be discreet,...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death

A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
MONTROSE, CO
9NEWS

Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced

DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated

DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking

An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking. An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing

DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
DENVER, CO
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase

Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy