Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
'Perfect storm' allows Furman to sink ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — Furman turned up the heat near the end of the first half and turned away East Tennessee State in Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game at Freedom Hall. The Paladins scored 11 unanswered points near the end of the first half for a 17-point...
Kingsport Times-News
Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win
KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones survive 3 OTs, Fisher's huge game to beat Patriots
BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime boys basketball victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome. The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Central basketball
Wise Central and Abingdon settled for a Mountain 7 District split on Friday in Norton. After the Emmah McAmis-led Lady Warriors rolled 61-34, Evan Ramsey powered Abingdon’s boys to a 66-53 win and the split.
Kingsport Times-News
Kickboxing, MMA to headline Showcase 29 card
KINGSPORT — Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts will be featured in Showcase 29 at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. Six professional fights will be headlined by the heavyweight kickboxing bout between Chandler Cole and Matthew Strickland. It is the kickboxing debut for Cole, better known for his wrestling background and MMA prowess and who serves as wrestling coach at Eastside.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Kingsport Times-News
Alumni, faculty, friends take final walk-through at Appalachia High School
APPALACHIA — Saturday was like an Irish wake at the former Appalachia High School as alumni and former faculty joined friends to say goodbye to the main building and auditorium. While the gymnasium, field house and Riggs Stadium will remain, demolition of the main classroom building and auditorium will...
Kingsport Times-News
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school’s Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
Toy ‘R’ Us in Johnson City being demolished
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A childhood stop for many throughout the Tri-Cities is coming down, photos taken by News Channel 11 crews shows. The location of the former Toys “R” Us store that served as a toy destination for a generation of Tri-Cities residents is being flattened to make way for a 7 Brew […]
Johnson City Press
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
Kingsport Times-News
Hope Haven hosts flag raising ceremony
KINGSPORT — A new flag flies on Lynn Garden Drive after Hope Haven Ministries hosted a flag raising ceremony Saturday afternoon. Hope Haven Ministries is nonprofit offering assistance to the area's homeless population. The organization has two resale stores, with the most recent location opening last March.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
Kingsport Times-News
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
The City of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore – a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport - will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Comments / 0