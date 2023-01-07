ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball loses a heart breaker to Michigan City 48-47

On January 7th, the Boys Varsity Basketball team hosted the Michigan City Wovles for an afternoon contest. This was another nail biter throughout the entire game as no team had a lead of more than 5 points at any time. Every possession was important for both teams. This can be seen with a halftimes score of 22-21 in favor of Michigan City and a 40-40 tie after three quarters. Kankakee Valley’s struggles shooting the ball hurt them once again. However, the Kougars still had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but missed a contested inside shot and lost a tough one to the Wolves by a score of 48-47.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Michigan City 60 – 55 in OT Thriller

The Kougars had a Saturday afternoon game against the Michigan City Wolves that ended with the Kougars prevailing in overtime. The Kats were led in scoring by Sampson with 19 points. Smith added 15 points of his own. Joy hit some clutch buckets and free throws to end with 11 points. Anderson chipped in with 9 points. Castry, Bayci, and Ellenwood all added 2 points to the board to round out scoring for KV. The Kougs return to action on Friday with a trip to Twin Lakes to take on the Indians.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball defeats Whiting 75-30 in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest

On December 28th, the Boys Varsity Basketball team continued play in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest by taking on the Whiting Oilers. The Kougars got off to a fast start, leading the Oilers 15-8 after one quarter. The second quarter was a pretty closely contested quarter with Kankakee Valley holding a 29-23 lead going into halftime. The second half saw the Kougars explode on the offensive end while playing very good team defense as well; oustcoring Whiting 46-7 in the second half to come away with a convincing 75-30 victory.
WHITING, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Diving finishes strong at Hobart

The boys varsity diving team made a big appearance at Hobart for the diving invitational. All three boys were able to either set or break their personal records. Both Nikolai De La Paz Marino and Xavier De La Paz Marino placed in the top ten. They dove against Hobart, Laporte, Chesterton, and Lowell. They placed 3rd overall as a team (boys & girls combined). Nikolai snagged 9th place and Xavier 5th! Great job boys!
HOBART, IN
The Spun

5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout

A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.
RIVER FOREST, IL
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Northwestern

Indiana dropped to 1-3 in Big Ten play with an 84-83 loss against Northwestern on Sunday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Wildcats:. Indiana got back to the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2016 on the strength of its defense.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will real winter weather return to Chicago?

CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crown Point, Indiana hosts Christmas tree bonfire

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- While some jurisdictions turn old Christmas trees into mulch, the City of Crown Point, Indiana takes a page from the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Fir Tree" and burns them instead.On Sunday night, Crown Point held its annual tree bonfire celebration. This was the first time since 2020 that the event was open to the public; it was closed to visitors in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The tree burning was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was monitored by firefighters.Families were invited to watch, and enjoy some popcorn and hot chocolate.
CROWN POINT, IN
blockclubchicago.org

Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
CHICAGO, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy