On January 7th, the Boys Varsity Basketball team hosted the Michigan City Wovles for an afternoon contest. This was another nail biter throughout the entire game as no team had a lead of more than 5 points at any time. Every possession was important for both teams. This can be seen with a halftimes score of 22-21 in favor of Michigan City and a 40-40 tie after three quarters. Kankakee Valley’s struggles shooting the ball hurt them once again. However, the Kougars still had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but missed a contested inside shot and lost a tough one to the Wolves by a score of 48-47.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO