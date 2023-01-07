Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
goportageindians.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats East Chicago Central 61 – 47
The Portage boys basketball defeated East Chicago 61-47. Four boys were in double figure scoring, Omari Evans 15, Garrett Clark 14, Jaysean King and Michael Wellman with 11 apiece. Wellman led with six boards. Wellman and Clark each had three assists.
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball loses a heart breaker to Michigan City 48-47
On January 7th, the Boys Varsity Basketball team hosted the Michigan City Wovles for an afternoon contest. This was another nail biter throughout the entire game as no team had a lead of more than 5 points at any time. Every possession was important for both teams. This can be seen with a halftimes score of 22-21 in favor of Michigan City and a 40-40 tie after three quarters. Kankakee Valley’s struggles shooting the ball hurt them once again. However, the Kougars still had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but missed a contested inside shot and lost a tough one to the Wolves by a score of 48-47.
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Michigan City 60 – 55 in OT Thriller
The Kougars had a Saturday afternoon game against the Michigan City Wolves that ended with the Kougars prevailing in overtime. The Kats were led in scoring by Sampson with 19 points. Smith added 15 points of his own. Joy hit some clutch buckets and free throws to end with 11 points. Anderson chipped in with 9 points. Castry, Bayci, and Ellenwood all added 2 points to the board to round out scoring for KV. The Kougs return to action on Friday with a trip to Twin Lakes to take on the Indians.
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball defeats Whiting 75-30 in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest
On December 28th, the Boys Varsity Basketball team continued play in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest by taking on the Whiting Oilers. The Kougars got off to a fast start, leading the Oilers 15-8 after one quarter. The second quarter was a pretty closely contested quarter with Kankakee Valley holding a 29-23 lead going into halftime. The second half saw the Kougars explode on the offensive end while playing very good team defense as well; oustcoring Whiting 46-7 in the second half to come away with a convincing 75-30 victory.
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Varsity Diving finishes strong at Hobart
The boys varsity diving team made a big appearance at Hobart for the diving invitational. All three boys were able to either set or break their personal records. Both Nikolai De La Paz Marino and Xavier De La Paz Marino placed in the top ten. They dove against Hobart, Laporte, Chesterton, and Lowell. They placed 3rd overall as a team (boys & girls combined). Nikolai snagged 9th place and Xavier 5th! Great job boys!
5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout
A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Five Chicago-area athletes hospitalized after workout apparently meant to punish curfew-breakers
RIVER FOREST, Illnois - A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses Indiana's loss against Northwestern
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Northwestern
Indiana dropped to 1-3 in Big Ten play with an 84-83 loss against Northwestern on Sunday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Wildcats:. Indiana got back to the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2016 on the strength of its defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Malik Elzy, 4-star WR out of Chicago, reveals B1G commitment during All-American Bowl
Malik Elzy announced his commitment at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Plenty of top prospects are set to reveals their commitments at the event. Elzy is a 4-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Elzy is rated as the No. 43 WR and No. 4 recruit out of Illinois.
nomadlawyer.org
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
Crown Point, Indiana hosts Christmas tree bonfire
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- While some jurisdictions turn old Christmas trees into mulch, the City of Crown Point, Indiana takes a page from the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Fir Tree" and burns them instead.On Sunday night, Crown Point held its annual tree bonfire celebration. This was the first time since 2020 that the event was open to the public; it was closed to visitors in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The tree burning was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was monitored by firefighters.Families were invited to watch, and enjoy some popcorn and hot chocolate.
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?
South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor is concerned about the plight of missing women and girls in the south land. This week he talked about it in an interview with his staffers.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
