fox9.com
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old woman, who was pregnant, was fatally shot while sitting in her car at an Amazon Fulfillment center in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to police. The incident happened around 6:51 p.m. in a parking lot on the 9800 block of 217th Street West. Police say...
fox9.com
12-year-old killed in snowmobile wreck, 3rd fatal crash of the weekend
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy has died after deputies say his snowmobile struck a tree in southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash in Theilman Township, Minnesota, a rural town about 25 miles northeast of Rochester. Deputies say the boy, identified as...
fox9.com
Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina appears to be accidental
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A gun went off at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon. The incident appears to be an accidental discharge, which happened around noon on Monday. Police found a blood trail but no victim. Half the mall was on lockdown for 30 minutes, but the...
fox9.com
Hennepin County Attorney on prosecutor's alleged misconduct that led to case being dismissed
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty held a news conference on Jan. 9 to discuss a recent criminal sexual case that was dismissed amid allegations a prosecutor lied to the court during the trial. The prosecutor is currently on leave, and the defendant in the case has been freed. The prosecutor is now under investigation.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman stabbed husband to death: Charges
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their apartment earlier this week, charges state. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband on Jan. 3.
fox9.com
4 hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left four people hurt on Hennepin Avenue, police report. Officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men who had been injured....
fox9.com
'Boys in Blue' focuses on North Minneapolis football relationships, MPD officer coaches
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis North High School football coach Charles Adams says he's a boy in blue in more ways than one. "Not only being a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, I was a former Polar football player as well, so was my dad, so this documentary is us," said Adams.
fox9.com
One person killed in house fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early morning fire in Minneapolis claimed one life, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. MFD says it responded to a report of smoke showing from a home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North around 2:32 a.m Monday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home with heavy black smoke and fire coming from two sides of the house.
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
fox9.com
New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar
What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
fox9.com
Gophers: PJ Fleck names Matt Simon, Greg Harbaugh co-offensive coordinators
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2023 season. Fleck has promoted tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh and wide receivers coach Matt Simon to be co-offensive coordinators. They’ll replace Kirk Ciarrocca, who is leaving the team to be the next offensive coordinator at Rutgers.
