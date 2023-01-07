ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

fox9.com

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old woman, who was pregnant, was fatally shot while sitting in her car at an Amazon Fulfillment center in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to police. The incident happened around 6:51 p.m. in a parking lot on the 9800 block of 217th Street West. Police say...
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina appears to be accidental

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A gun went off at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon. The incident appears to be an accidental discharge, which happened around noon on Monday. Police found a blood trail but no victim. Half the mall was on lockdown for 30 minutes, but the...
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

St. Louis Park woman stabbed husband to death: Charges

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their apartment earlier this week, charges state. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband on Jan. 3.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

4 hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left four people hurt on Hennepin Avenue, police report. Officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men who had been injured....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

One person killed in house fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early morning fire in Minneapolis claimed one life, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. MFD says it responded to a report of smoke showing from a home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North around 2:32 a.m Monday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home with heavy black smoke and fire coming from two sides of the house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar

What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Gophers: PJ Fleck names Matt Simon, Greg Harbaugh co-offensive coordinators

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2023 season. Fleck has promoted tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh and wide receivers coach Matt Simon to be co-offensive coordinators. They’ll replace Kirk Ciarrocca, who is leaving the team to be the next offensive coordinator at Rutgers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

